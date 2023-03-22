Congress To Intensify Agitation Against Left Govt; To Lay Siege To Kerala Secretariat

The Opposition Congress-led UDF on Wednesday announced widespread protests against the Kerala government over various issues including the fuel cess.

UDF Convenor M M Hassan, said in the second week of May, when the Pinarayi Vijayan headed dispensation will be celebrating its second anniversary, the opposition will lay siege to the state Secretariat and release a 'chargesheet' against it.

A day after the state assembly was adjourned sine die, cutting short the session due to protests by UDF MLAs, Hassan said April 1 will be observed as black day when the budget proposal to levy cess on fuel prices comes to effect.

"The UDF has decided to observe April 1 as black day. We will also organise a protest march at all the panchayats using black flags and badges," said Hassan while briefing the media on the UDF meeting.

He also said that the UDF protest against the land acquisition for the coastal highway project will begin soon.

The senior Congress leader criticised the decision to adjourn the state assembly on Tuesday, much ahead of its original schedule of March 30, and alleged that the Speaker has "murdered parliamentary democracy."

"It was a black day in the history of the Legislative Assembly. The Chief Minister has used the Speaker to curb the rights of the opposition," he added.

Amid the opposition's relentless agitation against the "arrogant" approach of the LDF government over a number of demands put forth by it, the Kerala assembly was on Tuesday adjourned sine die.

Speaker A N Shamseer announced the culmination of the 21-day-long session of the Kerala Assembly, after the CM tabled a resolution in the House in this regard.