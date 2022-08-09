Congress to launch 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Sept 7

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday announced it will launch from September 7 a Kanyakumari to Kashmir 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in which party workers and leaders including Rahul Gandhi will participate.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that on this day, 80 years ago the Indian National Congress under the leadership and inspiration of Mahatma Gandhi launched the Quit India Movement that won the country freedom five years later.

"Today the Indian National Congress announces the launch of its Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra from September 7, 2022," he said in a statement.

This is a padayatra (foot march)covering 12 states and two Union Territories, Ramesh said, adding it will be about 3,500-km long and will be completed in about 150 days.

Congress workers and leaders including Rahul Gandhi will participate in the yatra, Ramesh said.

The Congress appeals to all wanting to be part of an gigantic national endeavour to provide an alternative to the politics of fear, bigotry and prejudice and to the economics of livelihood destruction, increasing unemployment and growing inequalities, to participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said.

In a tweet, Ramesh attacked the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, asking questions about the role it played when Mahatma Gandhi launched the Quit India movement.

"It was on the sidelines dissociating itself from the mass movement. Shyama Prasad Mookherjee took no part while Gandhi, Nehru, Patel, Azad, Prasad, Pant and many others were jailed," he said. PTI ASK TIR TIR

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)