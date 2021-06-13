Congress To Launch Nationwide Outreach Program To Gather Data Of COVID-19 Affected People

On Sunday, the Congress party announced to launch a nationwide ‘Outreach Campaign’ in a bid to provide relief to people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and to collect data about the same.

In a letter to all party cadres, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said, "Through this campaign, the party aims at providing relief especially to those who have kept essential services running but are not recognised as the frontline workers and to those worst affected by the pandemic as well as gathering data of COVID affected and deceased family members.”

The Congress Party has decided to launch a nationwide Outreach Campaign to engage party cadres from Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) to the Panchayat level to establish contact with target groups in urban, semi-urban, and rural areas letter said.

Reaching 3 crore households in 30 days

Under the outreach program, local leaders will organise visits leaders to the households of the COVID-affected families and help in disseminating information regarding health issues and post COVID care. The program will help in and the demands of COVID affected families to raise them politically, it added. Through the outreach programme, Congress aims to directly cover approximately three crore households in 30 days.

The PCC would identify five urban/semi-urban target groups and five rural groups for the program, apart from setting up a control room to collect the data.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had accused the Central government of hiding actual figures of COVID-19 deaths in the country. "Government of India is hiding actual Covid deaths," he tweeted on June 2 while sharing a media report.

(With inputs from agency)