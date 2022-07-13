Congress To Not Field Candidate For Vice Presidential Poll; To Nod For Oppn's Common Pick

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge stated that Congress will not field a candidate for Vice Presidential elections, rather support a consensual face chosen by the Opposition. He said Sonia Gandhi has asked Congress to go with the candidate chosen by the opposition.

Earlier on July 9, Republic TV had learnt that NCP and the G-23 group of the Congress may go against the opposition candidate and support Captain Amarinder Singh for the second highest constitutional post. On July 2, Republic TV had source-based information that NDA may field Capt Amarinder Singh for Vice Presidency.

“There is no candidate from Congress. Our party president has clearly said that whoever is chosen as the candidate by all parties (of Opposition), we will stand with it.”

Capt Amarinder Singh’s candidature may put opposition in a fix

The possibility of appointing Singh for the VP polls may put the opposition in a dilemma, as many of the leaders from the opposition, especially from the Congress and the NCP have friendly relations with Amarinder Singh. They had categorically informed their party leaders about their support to the former Punjab CM in case he is in the fray, said Republic TV's source. The leaders also reached out to Captain Amarinder Singh to enquire, whether he is still in the contest.

There is no candidate from Congress. Our party president has clearly said that whoever is chosen as the candidate by all parties (of Opposition), we will stand with it: Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on the candidate for Vice Presidential polls pic.twitter.com/OqjFSuVerk — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2022

According to sources, ahead of the opposition meeting on July 10, to discuss the common candidate for the second-highest constitutional post, it has also been communicated that G-23 and NCP should intimate if they will be voting for Amarinder Singh in case his name is proposed by the NDA. Thus, Singh’s candidature will most likely result in a virtual standoff between opposition leaders.

#BREAKING | SCOOP on Vice-presidential elections: NCP, G-23 leaders likely to back Amarinder Singh if ex-Punjab CM is fielded as a candidate.



Watch here-https://t.co/Be1awFE8sQ pic.twitter.com/1aygQMg05g — Republic (@republic) July 9, 2022

Elections for Vice Presidential elections

Republic TV had learnt on July 2 that Capt Amarinder Singh will be the candidate representing NDA to run for the post of Vice President. Singh is also likely to merge his party with the BJP, according to sources.

The elections to the chair of the Vice President are supposed to be held on August 6 and the last date for filing nominations is July 19. The term of the office of incumbent Vice President Venkaiah Naidu ends on August 10.

Image: PTI / ANI