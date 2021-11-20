Congress To Observe 'Kisan Vijay Diwas' Today To Celebrate Repeal Of Farm Laws

Celebrating the Centre's decision to repeal three farm laws', the Indian National Congress (INC) has decided to observe 'Kisan Vijay Diwas' on November 20 and carry out victory rallies across the country. In a letter to the party's state unit chiefs, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal has asked them to organise such rallies and candle marches at state, district and block levels.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address on Gurpurab, on November 19, had announced the Centre's decision to repeal three farm laws passed in September, last year.

INC to recognise 'consistent and spirited fight of farmers'

Venugopal, in his letter, asserted that the repeal of the three draconian farm laws is a victory of the farmers and a result of farmers' protests, their sacrifices and the yearlong uncompromising fight of a united opposition led by the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi.

"This collective victory over evil is humbly dedicated to all the annadatas of our country. Let us extensively organise programmes to join the nation in observing this as a historic victory of the farmers. Mark the victory of the farmers' struggle by visiting families of shaheed farmers in our areas," he wrote.

PM Modi announces repeal of three farm laws

In an unexpected announcement on the occasion of Gurpurab, PM Modi declared that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. During his address to the nation, he also apologised to the countrymen for failing to make them understand the benefit of the three laws. He further appealed to protesting farmers to return back to their homes. Lamenting that the Centre could not convince farmers, he also declared that a committee comprising representatives of the Union and state governments, farmers, scientists and economists will be formed to make the MSP more efficient.

PM Modi remarked, "The aim of three farm laws was to empower the farmers, especially the small farmers. They should get the appropriate price for their produce and more avenues to sell their produce. This was the demand of farmers, agricultural experts and agricultural economists for a long time. Even earlier, previous governments examined this issue. This time too, there was discussion in the Parliament and these laws were brought in. Crores of farmers across the country and many farm organisations welcomed and supported this. Today, I want to thank all of them."

(With agency inputs)