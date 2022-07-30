Last Updated:

Congress To Organise Nationwide Stir Against Inflation On Aug 5; To Gherao PM's Residence

Congress workers will march to the Rashtrapathi Bhawan and the respective state workers will gherao Raj Bhawan on August 5 to demonstrate against price rise.

Congress

The Congress on July 30 announced that in a nationwide protest, its workers will march to the Rashtrapati Bhawan from Parliament and gherao Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official residence and the respective state workers will gherao Raj Bhawan on August 5 to demonstrate against price rise. Congress has also been demanding a discussion in the ongoing parliament session on the issues of rising inflation, price rise and unemployment.

As part of the nationwide demonstration, Congress will do a 'Prime Minister House Gherao' in the national capital, in which Congress Working Committee (CWC) members and senior leadership of the party will participate, said a statement released by the party general secretary K C Venugopal. Moreover, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs will hold a 'Chalo Rashtrapathi Bhawan' march, from the parliament to register the protest against price rise and unemployment, read the letter.

Raj Bhawan Gherao at state capitals

At the state level, the pradesh congress committees (PCC) will hold a massive rally, in which MLCs, Ex-MPs, MLAs will organise a 'Raj Bhawan Gherao' and will court mass arrest, as per the statement by Venugopal. The opposition parties have been protesting in the parliament holding placards, demanding a debate on the issues of price rise, inflation and unemployment. 

In a disciplinary action against 27 MPs, they were suspended for this week from attending the monsoon session. The central government had assured about holding a discussion in the parliament after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's recuperation from COVID-19. 

India's inflation rate persistently remains above RBI's tolerance band 

According to the latest data on inflation, India's annual inflation rate in June remained above 7 per cent, which is above the RBI's tolerance range of 2-6 per cent. This is the sixth month during which the inflation rate has remained out of the RBI's tolerance band. 

