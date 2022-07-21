Congress To Raise Issue Of 'Political Vendetta' On Oppn Leaders In Both Houses On July 21

As the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day, on July 20, with the Opposition continuing to stir up a ruckus, Congress MPs are likely to raise the issue of "political vendetta on opposition party leaders" in both the Houses of Parliament on July 21, along with the issue of hike on GST rates on essential commodities including other issues on Thursday.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharje, while speaking to the media said, "Congress will raise the issue of price rise tomorrow (July 21)."

The Upper House is set to resume at 11 am on Thursday, July 21.

Joint opposition protest in Parliament complex

Earlier, on the third day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, the opposition even staged a protest outside the Parliament on Wednesday raising slogans against inflation and the recent GST hike on some essential food items. Both Houses, the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha had been adjourned till 2 pm due to the ruckus.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party workers were seen taking part in the protests near the Gandhi statue. The opposition carried out a similar protest on July 19 disrupting the Session of both Houses.

Both houses are seeing frequent adjournments due to ruckus that is being created by the Opposition leaders, ever since the Monsoon Session began on July 18.

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, due to the repeated adjournments, by saying that Wayanad MP who has been politically unproductive is now hell-bent on ensuring to bring down the productivity of the Lok Sabha.

The BJP MP's remark came ahead of the third day's proceedings in the Monsoon Session. The BJP on Wednesday hit out at the Opposition, accusing it of "disrespecting Parliament, bringing down its productivity."

Image: Twitter/@RahulGandhi, PTI