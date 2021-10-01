Relenting to miffed Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Congress High Command has decided to set up a coordination panel on Thursday, to take major decisions in Punjab. The panel may comprise the CM, Navjot Singh Sidhu and a representative of AICC (Harish Chaudhary), sources said. The decision was reached after an over two-hour meeting between Sidhu and Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi in Chandigarh.

Congress to retain Sidhu as PCC chief

Sources reported that the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) will make an announcement regarding this soon. However, it is still unclear how differences over the appointment of the DGP and the AG will be dealt with. All these efforts have been made to retain Sidhu as the party's state unit chief. While Sidhu has refused to relent, demanding to overturn the appointment of AG & DGP, Channi has refused to do so - standing by the AG & DGP.

Sidhu resigns, Amarinder quits Congress

On Tuesday, Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as Punjab Congress chief claiming he cannot 'compromise on Punjab's future', throwing Punjab once again into disarray. Sources state that Sidhu was miffed at the induction of Rana Gurjeet Singh into the cabinet. He also complained that only Pargat Singh - among Sidhu loyalists - got a portfolio of his choice, being sidelined by High Command in Cabinet expansion and giving a plum post to Amarinder Singh loyalist - Brahm Mohindra. Sidhu had also opposed the appointment of Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota and Amar Preet Singh Deol as the DGP and AG respectively over the links to the 2015 sacrilege case, but Channi has affirmed that the two appointments will not be revoked. Sidhu has given an ultimatum to the party High command to resolve the issue.

Meanwhile, ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh held two meetings with Amit Shah and met national Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval at his residence in Delhi to raise the Farmers' protest and security concerns in Punjab respectively. Later, he announced that he will be quitting Congress, but will not be joining any other party. The 79-year-old Punjab CM resigned from his post after 4.5 years, accusing the Gandhis of humiliating him by siding with Sidhu. Terming Sidhu an incompetent, anti-national, pro-Pak man, Singh said that he will oppose if Sidhu is picked as the next CM. Singh has been replaced by 58-year-old Dalit leader and Sidhu aide Charanjit Singh Channi, five months ahead of state polls in February 2022.