Congress To Reveal Candidates For Kerala Polls On March 14; Chennithala Gets Haripad Seat

Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy informed that the Congress would unveil the candidates' list for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections on Sunday. The Congress leader said that there was no dispute in 10 seats and that the party was yet to decide on the candidates. Further, Chandy said that the wait to know the party's candidate from the Nemom constituency had to be extended as the party was yet to make a decision.

Meanwhile, Kerala's Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chenithalla revealed that he would be contesting the elections from the Haripad constituency. Chennithala referred to Haripad as his 'mother' and revealed on Saturday that he would be contesting the elections from there. Chenithalla further claimed that the people of Haripad loved him and that he could not leave the constituency. Chenithalla's declaration came even as Oommen Chandy said that the party would unveil its list of candidates for the Kerala polls on Sunday.

Exodus in Kerala Congress

Meanwhile, the Kerala Congress has witnessed a spur of exits in the recent past, with senior party leaders deserting the grand old party as elections close in. Former Thrissur MP PC Chacko, widely regarded close to interim chief Sonia Gandhi, announced his decision to resign from Congress on Wednesday and called the party a 'total failure', revealing that he had submitted his resignation from all positions to party president Sonia Gandhi. PC Chacko alleged that candidates were not selected by Congress on the basis of winnability and claimed that only one or two persons were involved in the selection of candidates. The former Congress MP further claimed that the party was split into two factions in the state (A & I) and that he had asked the party's high command to protect those who didn't belong to either group.

Another Congress leader Vijayan Thomas joined BJP on Friday. Vijayan Thomas said that many leaders within the Congress were upset but were not making their views public. Vijayan alleged that the states were not looked after properly by the party's units and claimed that many senior leaders were to exit the party very soon. Thomas Vijayan is from the powerful Latin Catholic community that is deep-rooted in the coastal Christain belts of the state capital. When Shashi Tharoor had contested the Lok Sabha elections for the first time in 2009, Thomas' name was reportedly actively discussed at the time. Prior to joining BJP, Thomas had resigned from KPCC general secretary post.

Kerala Assembly polls

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly election, the CPI(M)-led Left Front swept the 140-member Assembly by bagging 91 seats. In contrast, the candidates of the UDF could win from only 47 constituencies. On the other hand, BJP failed to make an impact with only O Rajagopal winning from the Nemom constituency. Subsequently, CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Kerala on May 25, 2016.