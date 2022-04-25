Congress To Seek Clarification On I-PAC-TRS Partnership Before Inducting Prashant Kishore

As suspense over Prashant Kishor's induction in Congress continues, reports claimed that the grand old party will seek clarification from the poll strategist regarding his association with rival parties before taking a final call. The development comes after a meeting chaired by Sonia Gandhi, in which several leaders raised the issue of Kishor's I-PAC's association with parties like Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), and suggested the leadership seek clarification.

TRS calls Congress 'a sinking boat'

To lead its poll campaign for the 2023 assembly elections, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) partnered with the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) on Sunday. The deal of partnership was cracked after Telangana Chief Minister and TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao's multiple meetings with Prashant Kishor, former I-PAC leader, and poll strategist as he reached Hyderabad on Saturday morning.

TRS responded to partnering with I-PAC for the 2023 assembly polls in Telangana. Telangana's Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, KT Rama Rao said, "If you look at the entire political spectrum, every political party has allianced with one agency or the another. And we have chosen IPAC. Now Prashant Kishor as an individual or with the political landscape that's his personal opinion. This is not the first time we have had talks with Prashant Kishor... we have met him several times in the last 7 years."

The TRS leader also mocked Congress, referring to it as the party the poll strategist is joining and comparing it with a sinking boat. "The Congress is a non-existence party in the country today. When Mr Rahul Gandhi can't win a seat in Amethi, then where is the Congress party in this country," he said.

Besides TRS in Telangana, I-PAC has also associated with other parties that are in direct competition with Congress like YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh, and Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress in West Bengal.