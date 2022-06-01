In an exclusive scoop on Tuesday, Republic TV learnt that Congress is likely to shift its Haryana MLAs outside the state ahead of the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls. This comes amid apprehensions that some Congress MLAs might indulge in cross-voting, thereby scuttling the party's chances of winning one Rajya Sabha seat. As per sources, the legislators are set to be moved to Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh from June 2 onwards. They will most likely be put up in the Mayfair hotel in Raipur. While resort politics has been in vogue after Assembly election results, the use of this tactic in Rajya Sabha elections indicates the high stakes for Congress.

Rajya Sabha elections

A total of 57 RS seats in 15 states are going to the polls on May 10. In Haryana, 2 seats are up for grabs due to the impending retirement of BJP's Dushyant Gautam and Independent MP Subhash Chandra. In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, BJP and JJP have 40 and 10 seats respectively, whereas Congress has 31 MLAs. Moreover, there are 7 Independents and one MLA belonging to the Indian National Lok Dal and the Haryana Lokhit Party. On the basis of their current strength in the Assembly, BJP and Congress were poised to bag one seat of the Upper House each.

Independent candidate upsets equations

After Congress and BJP announced the candidature of former Union Minister Ajay Maken and ex-MLA Krishan Lal Panwar respectively, speculation was rife that they will be elected unopposed as only 30 first-preference votes are required to win one seat. However, a big surprise was in store for the Sonia Gandhi-led party on Tuesday as media baron Kartikeya Sharma filed his nomination as an Independent candidate backed by BJP and JJP. The son of former Congress leader Venod Sharma and the son-in-law of ex-Haryana Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Sharma, he is likely to give Maken a tough fight.

This is because the BJP and JJP will have 20 first-preference votes after ensuring the victory of Panwar. Additionally, the ruling coalition claims to have the support of the 7 Independent legislators in the Assembly. Thus, Sharma can be elected to the Upper House if a few Congress MLAs vote in his favour. This assumes significance as there has been resentment within the Congress camp for choosing an outsider as its Rajya Sabha candidate.

Interestingly, Congress general secretary and communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala has been fielded as a candidate in the RS polls from Rajasthan despite hailing from Haryana. Furthermore, senior party MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi is believed to be upset with the recent appointment of former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda's close aide Udai Bhan as the Haryana Congres president. Bishnoi also skipped the Congress Legislative Party meeting on Monday which was attended by Maken.