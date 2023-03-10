Congress Skips Kavitha’s Hunger Strike In Delhi Even As Majority Of Oppn Show Support

Several opposition political parties have backed the hunger strike by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha in Delhi today over the passage for the long pending Women’s Reservation Bill. However, Congress skipped the strike at the Jantar Mantar.

Kavitha said the bill has been lying in cold storage since 2010 and the Modi government has a historic opportunity to get it passed in Parliament before 2024. This comes after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Telangana Chief Minister KCR’s daughter for investigation in the money laundering case associated with the Delhi government’s liquor policy.

"Women's Reservation bill is important & we need to bring it soon. I promise all women this protest will not stop until the bill is introduced. This bill will help in development of nation. I request the BJP-led central govt to introduce this bill in parliament," Kavitha said as she led the protests.

Opposition parties to participate in Kavitha’s hunger strike

Over 18 parties have so far shown support for the hunger strike, which include Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiv Sena (UBT), Akali Dal, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), National Conference (NC), The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), Janatal Dal (United), The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Communist Party of India (CPI), The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), Samajwadi Party (SP), Rashtriya Lok Dal and MP Kapil Sibal.

Speaking exclusively with Republic TV, K Kavitha said, "If the Centre under PM Modi wants, the Women’s reservation Bill can be passed in the parliament in just two days. Since the time I have been in the Parliament, constantly we are raising women's issues. It is Modi who did not even care to draft the bill, BJP is just enjoying the mandate. We request PM Modi to bring the bill," she said adding that "if Modi ji wants, bill can be passed in two days that is the strength BJP has."

Day-long hunger strike

Kavitha said she will sit on a one day hunger strike in the national capital at the Jantar Mantar today to demand for the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill.

Kavitha -- the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao -- said the bill has been pending since 2010 and the central government has a historic opportunity to get its passed in Parliament before 2024.

Women’s Reservation Bill

The Bill aims to amend the constitution of India to reserve one-third of the seats in the lower house of the Parliament, Lok Sabha and all the state legislative assemblies of India, for women.

The Women's Reservation Bill was first introduced by the United Front government led by Deve Gowda in the Lok Sabha in 1996. Subsequently, the bill was reintroduced three times in 1988, 1999, and 2008. It was passed by the Upper House in 2010 and sent to the Lok Sabha. However, the Bill lapsed with the end of the 15th Lok Sabha in 2014.