'Congress To Take Action Against Bishnoi For Cross-voting In RS Polls': Bhupinder Hooda

On Saturday, senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda stated that the party will take action against Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi for cross-voting during the Rajya Sabha elections. This came after Bishnoi voted for the BJP-backed independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma in Haryana which led to the loss of Congress' Ajay Maken.

Dissatisfied by the action, Congress sources informed that Bishnoi is set to be removed from membership of the CWC and will be suspended from the party, ANI reported. However, no announcement has been made by the Congress' high command yet.

The party will take action....(against him): Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on party MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi cross-voting in Rajya Sabha polls pic.twitter.com/M7qiGy6haA — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2022

Meanwhile, Ajay Maken also demanded action against Adampur MLA Bishnoi as he went against the party and cross-voted. He stated that the party was ahead of the independent candidate in the preference one result.

Indeed, action must be taken against him because he went against the party...: Congress's Ajay Maken on party MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi cross voting pic.twitter.com/BmvWGO79jS — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2022

Ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls, Kuldeep Bishnoi already made it clear that he will vote following the voice of his conscience and won't participate in any party event until his issue is resolved by the party high command. He was believed to be upset with the party and skipped the Congress Legislative Party meeting, which was attended by Maken and didn't attend Congress' Chintan Shivir which was organised in Udaipur. He also sought time to meet Rahul Gandhi to decide the future course of action after his return from abroad but the meeting didn't happen.

Rift in Haryana Congress over Ajay Maken's candidature

According to Returning Officer RK Nandal, Panwar got 36 votes, while Sharma got 23 first preference votes and 6.6 transferred from the BJP, taking his tally to 29.6. Maken who got 29 votes, lost on account of no second preference votes. While the value of votes polled by the BJP was 3,600, securing the first seat for Panwar, Sharma won the second seat with a vote value of 2,960, including 660 that got transferred from the BJP candidate as second preference votes. The Congress’ value of votes was 2,900 as the MLA from Adampur, Bishnoi voted in favour of BJP & JJP-backed independent candidate Sharma.

Speaking to reporters about the voting in the Rajya Sabha elections, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said that Congress got 29 votes, while Kartikeya Sharma got 29.65 votes. Explaining Sharma's vote, he said that Sharma got 23 votes and Krishan Panwar’s 6.65 votes were transferred to him as well making him victorious.

Reportedly, there was a divide in the Haryana Congress over Ajay Maken's candidature as many MLAs identified the senior Congress leader as an outsider and believed that candidates belonging from Haryana should have been nominated.

(Image: ANI/@KuldeepBishnoi/Facebook)