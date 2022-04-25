Congress To Take Final Call On Prashant Kishor's Joining On April 25: Sources

In a recent update to Prashant Kishor's proposal to join the Congress party, sources revealed that a committee of Congress leaders has been formed to consider the poll strategist's proposal over his joining the party and also submitted its report to the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi.

A meeting will take place at 10 Janpath in New Delhi today (April 25), over the proposal of Prashant Kishore joining the party, according to sources. Committee members KC Venugopal, Digvijaya Singh, Ambika Soni, Randeep Surjewala, Jairam Ramesh, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also be present at 10 Janpath, sources informed Republic. Congress is expected to take the final call on the poll strategist's joining today, sources said.

It is pertinent to mention that a Congress panel was set up by its interim president Sonia Gandhi to chalk out a revival plan for the party in Indian politics. The panel suggestion came from the poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who is expected to join the grand old party soon.

Earlier, on Friday, on the role of Prashant Kishor in the Congress party, sources told ANI that as far as Prashant Kishor’s role is concerned, Sonia Gandhi would take the final call on it. They also indicated that senior party leaders carry diverse views about Kishor and his role in the party.

Notably, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has openly praised Prashant Kishor and called him a “brand”, whereas, Veerapa Moily has said that those who are opposing Kishor’s entry to the party are “anti-reformers”.

Speculations over Prashant Kishor joining Congress

In the last few days, a series of meetings have taken place at the Congress president's 10 Janpath residence in the presence of Kishor. Speaking to the media on April 16, Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal had revealed that the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) co-founder gave a detailed presentation to Gandhi on the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Thereafter, Sonia Gandhi appointed a committee of leaders to examine this plan for Congress' revival and future poll strategy. As per sources, Prashant Kishor prepared a presentation which consists of 600 slides. Kishor reportedly suggested that Congress should focus on 370 Lok Sabha seats and form alliances in states such as Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Maharashtra where the party is not in a strong position to challenge the BJP.

Kishor's likely entry into Congress comes at a juncture when the party is a minority in both Houses of Parliament and has its own government in only Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.