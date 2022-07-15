Congress To Take Out Rally In Each District From August 9-15; Details 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

As India marks 75 years of Independence, the Congress party on Thursday announced that it will take out a rally in every district. Addressing a press briefing, Congress communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh revealed that each rally will cover a distance of 75 km and shall be held between August 9 to 15. He along with Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh also explained the contours of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' which is likely to begin on October 2 under the leadership of former party president Rahul Gandhi.

The Sonia Gandhi-led party announced, "Bharat Jodo Yatra will begin on October 2nd, 2022. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, the Yatra will cover a distance of around 3500 km and go through about 12 states and 2 Union Territories. It will be a padayatra throughout and the entire leadership and cadre of the Congress party will participate in the Yatra. Many other yatras will join the main padayatra throughout the country. Route of the yatra will be announced shortly."

To take stock of the preparations for the foot march, AICC office-bearers met all the presidents of Congress state units. However, the party also didn't rule out the possibility of preponing the padayatra alleging "repeated attacks on our democracy". It stressed that the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' was aimed at uniting Indians who are committed to protecting and promoting the values for which Mahatma Gandhi fought, dedicated to fighting against divisive politics, and determined to uphold the Constitution. In this context, Congress invited all like-minded parties, civil society groups, and professional associations to join the nationwide march.

Thread on @INCIndia’s “#BharatJodoYatra”.



▪️Bharat Jodo Yatra will begin on October 2nd, 2022.



▪️ From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, the Yatra will cover a distance of around 3500 kms and go through about 12 states and 2 Union Territories.



(1/7) pic.twitter.com/Fiqo1TIA4C — Tamil Nadu Congress Sevadal (@SevadalTN) July 14, 2022

Congress in decline mode

The 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' assumes significance amid Congress' rapidly declining electoral fortunes. In the recent round of Assembly polls held in March, Congress lost its government in Punjab by winning only 18 out of 117 seats. On the other hand, it also failed to take advantage of the anti-incumbency in Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur as BJP romped to a comfortable victory in these states. After the collapse of the MVA government on June 30, Congress is now in power only in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand.

After a three-day Chintan Shivir at Udaipur in May, Sonia Gandhi formed a task force to drive the process of internal reforms with a focus on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. This will cover all aspects of the organization including structure, rules for appointment to party posts, communications and publicity, outreach, finances, and election management. While the 'Nav Sankalp Declaration' adopted at Udaipur resolves to reserve 50 per cent of posts at the organization level reserved for those aged below 50 and undertake other such reforms, they are yet to be effectively implemented.