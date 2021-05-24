Congress 'toolkit' Case: Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh Protests Outside Police Station

Protesting the FIR against ex-CM Raman Singh and BJP's Sambit Patra over the Congress 'toolkit', BJP leaders on Monday staged a dharna outside Raipur's Civil Lines police station. The leaders led by Singh held posters which read, 'If apprising about your anti-national schemes is a crime, we will commit it a thousand time'. Raipur police has summoned Singh and BJP leader Sambit Patra against whom Congress leaders have filed an FIR for allegedly spreading fake news and promoting enmity between classes in the toolkit row.

Raman Singh protests 'toolkit' FIR

Talking about the FIR, Singh said, "They (Congress) have failed terribly at accomplishing anything. The CM is registering FIR as a political tool to appease Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi and he thinks he is closest to them. To expose them, I and Sambit released their "toolkit". They want to suppress the voice of democracy and we are not afraid. We are even ready to get arrested."

Raipur | BJP leader & former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh along with other BJP leaders holds protest outside Civil Lines Police Station



FIR has been registered against Raman Singh & BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra in the alleged toolkit case. They've been summoned in the case today

Toolkit controversy

Addressing a press briefing on Tuesday, Sambit Patra shared the contents of a purported toolkit and slammed Congress' attempts to spread misinformation in the country. He covered sections such as 'Politicising and Allowing Super Spreader Kumbh', 'Questions on PM CARES', 'Special treatment of Gujarat', 'Choosing vanity over people's lives', 'Amplify work of frontal Congress organizations' and 'Prime Minister Modi's image'. The document also urges volunteers to use phrases such as 'Modi strain', ‘Missing’ Amit Shah, ‘Quarantined’ Jaishankar, ‘Sidelined’ Rajnath Singh, ‘Insensitive’ Nirmala Sitharaman.

Moreover, it talked about magnifying the crisis using images of dead bodies. However, Congress immediately issued a denial and filed a police complaint against the BJP national spokesperson, party chief JP Nadda, Union Minister Smriti Irani, BL Santhosh and others. It alleged that BJP sought to divert the attention from the Centre's "mammoth failure" in providing relief to the people of India. Claiming that BJP forged the letterhead of the AICC Research Department and printed false content on the same, it demanded action against the aforesaid leaders under the relevant sections of the IPC and the IT Act.

However, later on Wednesday, the Congress party admitted the authenticity of the toolkit pertaining to the Central Vista Project. the Congress party admitted the authenticity of the toolkit pertaining to the Central Vista Project, the party had created a fact-based 6-page "research note" on Central Vista which was later shared by Sambit Patra too. Gowda asserted that Patra was showing the author of a real document (Central Vista Redevelopment: Vanity Project Amidst The Pandemic) and attributing it to a fake one (Cornering BJP & Modi on COVID Mismanagement). While Congress has filed an FIR against BJP leaders, the Centre has complained to Twitter after Patra's tweet on the Toolkit was flagged as 'Manipulated media'.