Congress Top Brass Calls Meeting In New Delhi To Discuss Appointment Of New Chief In J&K

Five days after the resignation of Jammu and Kashmir Congress President Ghulam Ahmed Mir, the party high command has called a meeting of its top leaders from the union territory in New Delhi. Top sources in the party, privy to the development, confirmed to Republic TV that meetings will be held in National Capital starting tomorrow.

“Senior leadership in New Delhi has called meetings with senior leaders from Jammu and Kashmir. They will include former ministers, legislators and top post holders of J&K Congress. The meeting is to bring consensus all the leaders for a new face that will lead the party from now on,” a senior leader said. He added that leaders from Jammu and Kashmir will leave for Delhi today to take part in several meetings lined up.

This move by Congress leadership is seen as a message that all is well within the party and those having issues will be heard by top brass before taking any decision. “We haven’t been told whether we will be meeting KC Venugopal or Gandhis, but are told that there will be few meetings and agenda will be the appointment of next Chief of J&K Congress,” added a Congress leader.

'J&K Congress chief may be appointed this week'

Another Congress leader, while leaving for New Delhi, told Republic over the phone that the party is trying to bring Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, and KC Venugopal together to form a “united” Congress. “If all goes well, the new leader who will head the J&K Unit of the party will be decided by this weekend itself. Everyone is being called to take their views and hold deliberation ahead of possible assembly elections,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that soon after the meeting of Congress J&K Chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir with AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal and AICC J&K Affairs In-charge Rajani Patil, the name of former MLA Vikar Rasool Wani emerged as the front runner for the post as it caters both- Muslim and Youth- face algorithm for Congress. But days later, senior leaders conveyed to High Command that other names need to be considered as there are many who have given decades to the party and have much more acceptability on the ground than Vikar Rasool.