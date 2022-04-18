Congress Top Brass Discusses Strategy For Forthcoming Polls At Sonia Gandhi's Residence

Sonia Gandhi on Monday called the meeting of a small group of top Congress leaders at her residence 10 Janpath to mull on the party's strategy for the forthcoming assembly elections in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

The meeting had in attendance the grand-old-party's top brass comprising Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Randeep Singh Surjewala, KC Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, P Chidambaram, Mukul Vasnik and Ambika Soni.

During the meeting that lasted for over four hours, the leaders discussed Congress' electoral strategy. Sonia Gandhi also attended the strategy group meeting for some time, while Rahul Gandhi was not present.

The Rae Bareli MP also met poll strategist Prashant Kishor separately. Notably, this was their second meeting in the last three days. In the earlier meeting, Kishor gave a detailed presentation before top party leaders at Sonia Gandhi's residence for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress plans in advance for assembly polls

According to PTI sources, the agenda of the meeting was to plan in advance for the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat later this year and in Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh in 2023. In the recently concluded assembly elections, Congress met with a massive drubbing.

KC Venugopal had indicated the formation of the group that would examine Kishor's plan for the forthcoming assembly and parliamentary polls and give suggestions and its report to the Congress chief for further action.

Sources revealed that Kishor had given a long-term strategy for the grand old party's revival. With the focus on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he is understood to have apprised the leadership to concentrate on 365-370 parliamentary seats alone and amplify its base in these constituencies.

The poll strategist suggested Congress alone in a few state assembly elections which it is strong or remained either in the top or in the second position in the last elections.