Congress Top Brass Issues Gag Order On Karnataka Leaders Amid Fight Over CM Face: Sources

The Congress high command has warned leaders in Karnataka against speculating on the party's Chief Ministerial face for the 2023 Assembly polls, sources told Republic TV on Tuesday. This comes amid reports of a rift in the state unit on whether Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar or Siddaramaiah should be the CM if the party comes back to power. For instance, the Karnataka Congress' official Twitter handle posted in May that the COVID-19 pandemic would have been in control had Shivakumar been the Chief Minister.

However, this tweet was deleted thereafter without any explanation giving rise to the speculation that the Siddaramaiah camp is miffed. On the other hand, Chamarajpet MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan has been continuously projecting Siddaramaiah as the next Chief Minister of the state. Publicly responding to this, Shivakumar stressed that the focus should be solely on helping Congress win the polls. Moreover, he stressed that no one can be projected as the CM face before a formal announcement by the party's top brass. Siddaramaiah, who served as the CM from 2013 to 2018, became the first Karnataka leader in 40 years to complete his full term.

Political scenario in Karnataka

While BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 104 seats in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly election, BS Yediyurappa had to resign merely two days after taking oath as the CM owing to his party's inability to muster a majority in the state Assembly. JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy was sworn in as the CM on May 23, 2018, after JD(S) and Congress stitched a post-poll alliance. The infighting within the alliance intensified after BJP swept Karnataka in the 2019 General Election by winning 25 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats.

The crisis for the coalition government commenced on July 6, 2019, when 12 legislators submitted their resignations to the Karnataka Speaker's office. Soon, the number of rebel MLAs swelled to 17 which led to Governor Vajubhai Vala asking the government to prove its majority on the floor of the House. As a three-judge Supreme Court bench refused to compel the rebel MLAs to attend the Assembly proceedings, the JD(S)-Congress government lost the trust vote on July 23, 2019.

Three days later, Yediyurappa was sworn in as the CM for the 4th time. After BJP won 12 out of the 15 by-elections conducted in December 2019, BJP managed to get a simple majority in the Karnataka Assembly. However, Yediyurappa has faced problems in expanding the Cabinet and allocating portfolios. While multiple MLAs have demanded his ouster in the last few months, the BJP top brass has reposed faith in his leadership for now.