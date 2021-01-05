Congress Trashes Bharat Biotech's Covaxin Even As WHO & Bill Gates Laud India On Vaccines

On a day when Bill Gates and the WHO Chief praised India's Covid-19 vaccine efforts, the Congress has targeted the Centre for approving Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine "in a haste." Senior party leader Manish Tewari alleged that the BJP government is politically misusing the pandemic to "consolidate its power and create an absolutely dictatorial situation in the country."

'BJP not bothered about lives of Indians': Congress

"The BJP government has politically misused the COVID-19 pandemic in its entirety. The controversy over the vaccine is its latest manifestation. Who is going to get himself vaccinated with a vaccine that has question marks on its reliability. The BJP government has done a great disservice to that company which must have invested crores of rupees in research and development. In their quest to prove their 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' they have licensed a vaccine whose phase III trials are not complete. They are thinking about their short term political gain. They are not bothered about the lives of 130 crore Indians," Manish Tewari said while speaking to ANI.

Meanwhile, Priyank Kharge said that the Congress party "is just demanding the data and wants the procedure to be followed." He further said that if the Prime Minister thinks that the Covaxin vaccine is good enough, "then he should first get injected with it and should not experiment with others."

'Congress hates India': Sambit Patra

Hitting back at the Congress, BJP's Sambit Patra said the grand old party always wants to indulge "in low-level politics." He said that Congress can never praise something which is indigenously developed by Indian and will just comment on anything and everything.

"This is the nature of Congress. They always want to indulge in low-level politics. Our party president pointed this out in a series of tweets stating that they are not proud of something which is developed by our doctors and scientists. Congress is always in a saddened state. They did not praise our Air Force and Army during surgical strikes and airstrikes. They hate Indian innovation. They hate PM Modi to such an extent that while attacking him, they attack India. There is no much of negativity in that party," BJP leader Sambit Patra said while speaking to Republic Media Network.

Bharat Biotech rejects criticism on vaccine approval

Pharma major Bharat Biotech on Monday rejected criticism over the grant of emergency use authorisation by India's drug regulator to its COVID-19 vaccine, asserting it has a track record of producing safe and efficacious vaccines and has been transparent with all data.

As industry experts and some opposition leaders expressed concern over the absence of Phase 3 trial data on Covaxin, Krishna Ella, chairman of Bharat Biotech, said it has done "200% honest clinical trials" and yet it was receiving "backlash". He said sufficient data has already been revealed and is available online for people to access. He suggested that the vaccine was being targeted as it was a product of an Indian company.

