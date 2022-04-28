Congress Tries To Justify Jharkhand Minister's Communal 'mess With minority' Threat

Playing safe, Congress on Thursday condemned Jharkhand Minister Hafizul Hassan's warning to not 'mess with the minority', saying, people in power should be 'cautious', and have their 'statements, their tone monitored'. Speaking at a media briefing, the spokesperson of the national party said the statements of the powerful are heard by the people in the state, and mostly, they get affected by it.

"People also scrutinize the statement, and ponder upon the advantage, and disadvantage," Singh said. In what seemed like a 360 degrees flip thereafter, he added, "But, we all feel that what the Minister said, if you see and think about it, then, in the past few days the Bharatiya Janata Party is trying to create an atmosphere of negativity, of hatred towards a particular community. This is also extremely harmful to the Democracy prevailing in the country."

BJP demands Minister's resignation

Issuing strong objections to the remark, BJP has demanded Hassan's resignation. "This is the real face of Hemant Soren government. If the Chief Minister has the courage, he should ask the minister to resign," said Jharkhand BJP President Deepak Prakash.

ये है हेमंत सरकार का असली चेहरा.



अगर मुख्यमंत्री जी में हिम्मत है तो इस मंत्री का इस्तीफा ले कर दिखाएं. pic.twitter.com/TGpS6WLnni — Deepak Prakash (@dprakashbjp) April 27, 2022

Jharkhand Minister Hafizul Hassan stoked controversy after he warned the central government against 'messing with the minority', saying that if the 20% population is troubled, the 70% majority would suffer. "Whatever the Central government is doing against us will cause them equal damage. If we make up 20 percent of the population, you are 70 percent. If you shut down our businesses and homes, you too have 70% to lose," the minister said, in a warning to the BJP-led government.