Even as a slew of resignations followed Navjot Singh Sidhu's exit as the Punjab Congress president, sources revealed that the party leadership is now in a 'wait and watch' mode. As per sources, Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi has held internal discussions on the issue and Sidhu's resignation has not been accepted as of now. Reportedly, efforts are underway to placate Sidhu with the possibility of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra talking to him.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday night, Congress MLA Bawa Henry stated, "Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation (as Punjab Congress Chief) has not been accepted. the matter will be resolved soon. There are 3-4 issues. They are being discussed in the party forum, high command will resolve them."

Sharing the same optimism, Punjab Transport Minister Amarinder Singh Raja Warring asserted that there were some minor issues that will be resolved on Wednesday. Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal too opined that the situation will be brought under control. Meanwhile, state Finance Minister Manpreet Badal held a discussion with Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi which stretched well into the night.

Delhi | "Nothing to worry, everything will be alright," says Congress leader KC Venugopal over resignations of four Congress leaders from their posts followed in "solidarity" with the resignation of party's state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. pic.twitter.com/p5cwUUSNYt — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2021

Shock resignation

In a big blow to the Gandhis a day earlier, Sidhu announced his resignation on Twitter citing that "the collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner". While maintaining that he can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of the state, the former swashbuckling cricketer affirmed that he will continue working for the Congress party. Responding to this development, former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh reiterated that Sidhu is not a stable man and unfit to handle the sensitive border state of Punjab.

Though speculation was rife that Singh is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda during his visit to Delhi, he clarified that he would not meet any politicians. On the other hand, Channi claimed to have no knowledge of Sidhu's resignation when asked about it during a press briefing. He said, "I don't know I have not got any information on this. I don't want to involve myself in other issues. He is our leader and our party President. Navjot Singh Sidhu is not upset with me. I have faith in his leadership".

As the day unfolded, Punjab Congress general secretary Yoginder Dhingra, Minister Razia Sultana, state party treasurer Gulzar Inder Chahal and state party general secretary (in-charge training) Gautam Seth resigned from their respective posts in solidarity with the former BJP MP. Congress MLAs Kuljit Nagra, Inderbir Bolaria, Sukhpal Khaira, Bawa Henry, Razia Sultan, Pargat Singh, Kulbir Zira, Nirmal Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Kiki Dhillon, Barindermeet Singh Pahra, Jagdev Singh and Pirmal Singh, MP Amar Singh and former DGP Mohammad Mustafa were present at Sidhu's Patiala residence. Sources told Republic TV that 8 MLA belonging to the Amarinder Singh camp will demand a floor test.

Here's why Sidhu quit

According to sources, one of the main reasons for Sidhu's resignation was the induction of Rana Gurjeet Singh in the Punjab Cabinet. The Kapurthala legislator had been dropped from the Cabinet in 2018 over his alleged involvement in a "mining scandal", 6 MLAs alleged in a letter sent to the Punjab Congress president opposing a Cabinet berth for him. Moreover, the ex-cricketer was believed to be miffed with the allocation of the Home Department to Deputy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa whom he opposed as the CM face.

The perception of the Sidhu camp being sidelined was strengthened by the fact that only Pargat Singh got the portfolio of his choice. While the Punjab Congress chief was not included in the discussion on Cabinet expansion, his predecessor Sunil Jakhar was reportedly taken into confidence by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Also, Brahm Mohindra was given key portfolios against his will.

Sources indicated that Sidhu was upset over the appointment of Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota and Amar Preet Singh Deol as the DGP and Advocate General respectively. Pertinently, Deol had appeared for former Deputy General of Police Sumedh Singh Saini and other accused in the sacrilege cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Additionally, sources suggest that Sidhu was unable to exert control over Channi after Amarinder Singh criticised him for being a "super CM".