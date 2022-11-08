Congress Tries To Take Credit For EWS Quota Post SC Verdict; Rakes Up Caste Census Debate

The Congress party on Monday attempted to take credit for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) reservation after it was upheld by the Supreme Court. In a statement, AICC general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh welcomed the SC verdict but highlighted that the amendment to the Constitution was the result of a process initiated by the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government. Maintaining that the NDA government had delayed introducing the bill for 5 years, he urged the Centre to clarify its position on conducting a caste-based census.

Here is Congress' statement:

"The Indian National Congress welcomes today's Supreme Court judgment upholding the 103rd Constitutional Amendment that provides for the 10% reservation quota for Economically Weaker Sections belonging to castes other than Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and OBCs. The Amendment itself was the result of a process initiated by Dr. Manmohan Singh's government in 2005-06 with the appointment of the Sinho Commission that submitted its report in July 2010. Thereafter, widespread consultations were held and the Bill was ready by 2014. It took the Modi Sarkar five years to get the Bill enacted. It also bears mention here that the Socio Economic and Caste Census was completed by 2012, when I myself was the Union Rural Development Minister. The Modi Sarkar has yet to clarify its position on an updated Caste Census, something that the Congress party supports and demands."

SC upholds EWS quota

In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court upheld the validity of the 103rd Constitutional amendment providing 10% reservation to persons belonging to EWS in admissions and government jobs. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha cleared a bill in this regard on January 8 and January 9, 2019, respectively. On September 27, a 5-judge Constitution bench comprising CJI UU Lalit, Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, S Ravindra Bhat, Bela M Trivedi, and J B Pardiwala had reserved its verdict on nearly 40 petitions challenging the EWS quota.

While the petitioners argued that economic criteria cannot be the basis for classification, the then Attorney General KK Venugopal and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta vehemently defended the amendment. The CJI and Justice Bhat dissented from the majority view of Justices Maheshwari, Trivedi and Pardiwala. Thus, the 10% EWS reservation was upheld by a majority of 3:2.