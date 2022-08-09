Congress Trying To Colour Freedom Fighters With Politics? Syama Mukherjee Latest Target

On the anniversary of the Quit India Movement on August 8, the Congress party launched an attack on Jan Sangh founder Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee and questioned what the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was doing when the historic movement was launched 80 years ago.

Politicising the freedom struggle, Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, claimed that while Syama Prasad Mukherjee took no part in the mass movement, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and many others were jailed.

This is not the first time that the party has attempted to colour freedom fighters with politics. For the longest time, the Congress lampooned Vinayak Damodar ‘Veer’ Savarkar even as several top leaders including then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi herself hailed him as a 'mould of a classical revolutionary'. Savarkar’s image has been held hostage to him being a suspect in Gandhi’s assassination and seeking clemency from the British crown. A freedom fighter, politician, activist, and writer, he sacrificed years for the freedom movement and upliftment of the Hindu society.

What do you think RSS was doing 80 years ago on this historic day when Mahatma launched Quit India? It was on the sidelines dissociating itself from the mass movement. Shyama Prasad Mookherjee took no part while Gandhi,Nehru, Patel, Azad, Prasad, Pant and many others were jailed. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 9, 2022

Syama Prasad Mukherjee's vision for J&K

The latest target is Syama Prasad Mukherjee, whose contribution to the freedom struggle, the Congress now seeks to dilute. The question is whether the party is trying to take sole ownership of India’s Freedom Movement or make the fight for freedom a competitive political game.

Mukherjee, an Indian politician, barrister, and academician, served as the Minister for Industry and Supply in Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet, before his ultimate fall out with him over the Liaquat-Nehru Pact, which led to his resignation from the cabinet. The leader was regarded as a critic of the pact and also the overall Nehruvian policies vis-à-vis Kashmir and with the help of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, he founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the predecessor to the Bharatiya Janata Party, in 1951.

In 1953, he mobilized support against then-Prime Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, Sheikh Abdullah, alongside Atal Bihari Vajpayee, then editor of Veer Arjun to visit the region as a member of parliament. However, Mukherjee was arrested along with his two confidants by the Kashmir Police and arbitrarily detained for nearly 44 days. He passed away mysteriously on the intervening night of June 23-24 as a detenu, with the news of his death being held back for several hours.

On the occasion of his 66th Death Anniversary in 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had hailed him as a 'devout patriot and proud nationalist', who devoted his life for India’s unity and integrity. His dream of seeking J&K’s complete integration with India was fulfilled with the abrogation of Articles 35A and 370 on August 5, 2019.

Meanwhile, as Congress continues to undermine the contributions of several freedom fighters, its top brass is currently embroiled in the freedom struggle for profit scam in connection with the alleged misappropriation of funds of the National Herald. The party has been holding nationwide 'satyagraha' against the questioning of Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate, even as the gravity of the charges boil down to whether the Rs 2,000 crore worth of public property, which belonged to freedom fighters, was used to line pockets of a family under the UPA Government's watch.