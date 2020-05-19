Priyanka Vadra's '1000 Buses' For Migrants In UP Includes Autos & Bikes; BJP Claims 'sham'

In a major allegation against Congress UP General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the BJP on Tuesday stated that the promise of a 1000 buses by the party to ferry migrants was nothing but a sham since the list of vehicles registered include mostly two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

This comes after the row between Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh Government where Priyanka had sought permission from the state government for allowing the Congress to run 1000 buses for ferrying stranded migrants to different parts of UP after hitting out at the Yogi Government for their 'lack of intention' in helping said migrants. On Monday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath agreed to her request and sought details of the buses, their numbers and drivers' names.

Now, the BJP has alleged that the promise of a 1000 buses for the migrants is nothing but a sham - essentially a bluff that Priyanka Vadra didn't expect to be called - with BJP leader Sambit Patra tweeting the details of the vehicles registered under the numbers showing that the vehicles are not buses, but autos and two-wheelers instead.

"The Congress especially Priyanka Gandhi to revive her own political career have no empathy with the migrant workers. Details of list clearly reveal that a shoddy job was done by the Congress in arranging buses quickly, just because Yogi Adityanath ji had accepted the request. A list if prepared which has a list of two and three-wheelers. It shows that in UP they are doing their all to revive their career with the help of cheap politics," said BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia.

à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¿à¤¯à¤‚à¤•à¤¾ à¤µà¤¾à¤¡à¥à¤°à¤¾ à¤¨à¥‡ à¤œà¥‹ “à¤¤à¤¥à¤¾à¤•à¤¥à¤¿à¤¤” à¤¬à¤¸à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥€ à¤²à¤¿à¤¸à¥à¤Ÿ à¤¸à¥Œà¤‚à¤ªà¥€ à¤¹à¥ˆ ..à¤‰à¤¸à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤•à¤¾à¤«à¤¼à¥€ à¤—à¤¾à¤¡à¤¼à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¤ “unfit” à¤¹à¥ˆ ..à¤•à¥à¤› Ambulance à¤¹à¥ˆ,à¤•à¥à¤› Car,à¤•à¥à¤› à¤Ÿà¥à¤°à¥ˆà¤•à¥à¤Ÿà¤° à¤”à¤° à¤¸à¥à¤•à¥‚à¤Ÿà¤°

RJ 27 PA 9852 ambulance

RJ14TD 1446 CAR

RJ40PA 0186 THREE Wheeler

RJ40PA 0123 AUTO RICSHA

RJ34 PA 2938 AUTO

RJ14PA 1932 AUTO

à¤‡à¤¸ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤­à¥€ à¤˜à¥‹à¤Ÿà¤¾à¤²à¤¾ — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) May 19, 2020

"Did the 1000 Congress buses reach UP or was this all for gimmicks? By the way, Chevrolet Beat, Auto Rickshaw and Motorcycle have also been added to the list of buses! Do you intend to send workers sitting in them? It would have been better to have them sent on the train, but then how could we have done politics?" tweeted BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya.

à¤•à¤¾à¤‚à¤—à¥à¤°à¥‡à¤¸ à¤•à¥€ 1000 à¤¬à¤¸à¥‡à¤‚ UP à¤ªà¤¹à¥à¤‚à¤šà¥€à¤‚ à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¸à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤« à¤¬à¤¤à¥Œà¤²à¥‡à¤¬à¤¾à¤œà¥€ à¤•à¥‡ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤¦à¤® à¤­à¤°à¤¾ à¤œà¤¾ à¤°à¤¹à¤¾ à¤¥à¤¾?



à¤µà¥ˆà¤¸à¥‡ à¤¬à¤¸à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥€ à¤²à¤¿à¤¸à¥à¤Ÿ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ Chevrolet Beat, à¤‘à¤Ÿà¥‹ à¤°à¤¿à¤•à¥à¤¶à¤¾ à¤”à¤° à¤®à¥‹à¤Ÿà¤° à¤¸à¤¾à¤‡à¤•à¤¿à¤² à¤•à¥‹ à¤­à¥€ à¤¡à¤¾à¤² à¤¦à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤—à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ!



à¤•à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¤®à¤¿à¤•à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥‹ à¤‡à¤¨à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤¬à¥ˆà¤ à¤¾à¤•à¤° à¤­à¥‡à¤œà¤¨à¥‡ à¤•à¤¾ à¤‡à¤°à¤¾à¤¦à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ? à¤¬à¥‡à¤¹à¤¤à¤° à¤¹à¥‹à¤¤à¤¾ à¤•à¤¿ à¤Ÿà¥à¤°à¥‡à¤¨ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤­à¥‡à¤œ à¤¦à¥‡à¤¤à¥‡ à¤²à¥‡à¤•à¤¿à¤¨ à¤«à¤¿à¤° à¤°à¤¾à¤œà¤¨à¥€à¤¤à¤¿ à¤•à¥ˆà¤¸à¥‡ à¤•à¤° à¤ªà¤¾à¤¤à¥‡? — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 19, 2020

