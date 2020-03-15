Cong-turned BJP Leader Reveals Details Of Infighting In Gujarat Cong Ahead Of RS Elections

BJP leader and former Congress MLA from Gujarat Alpesh Thakor revealed that in all likelihood Congress Rajya Sabha candidate Shaktisinh Gohil will be held back this time, and Bharatsinh Solanki will witness a clear victory. His prediction comes amidst the Gujarat Congress facing an internal revolt leading to the resignation of 4 MLAs and a possibility of the number rising to 7.

Read: Trouble Mounts For Congress As Two MLAs From Gujarat Resign Ahead Of RS Elections

"I can see that it might get difficult for Shakti Sinh Gohil to come this time, I believe Bharatsinh Solanki will win, all of us know this," he said.

Both Gohil and Solanki had been lobbying to get this candidacy for a few years. While the Congress party has been making confident statements that they will be able to win both the seats comfortably, there is still apprehension of a third candidate being fielded by BJP to cut into the votes of Congress MLA's as well.

Read: Gujarat: Congress Candidates Bharatsinh Solanki, Shaktisinh Gohil In Rajya Sabha Soon

Gujarat MLAs to revolt before RS elections?

The Congress government in Gujarat is facing a revolt. Confirming the same, Gujarat speaker's office on Sunday told Republic TV that four Congress MLAs have resigned. However, the speaker's office did not disclose the names. Earlier, sources have said that 13 Gujarat Congress MLAs are in touch with the BJP and may dump Congress. Reports also suggest that the Grand Old Party is mulling to send MLAs out of the state fearing horse-trading by BJP ahead of Rajya Sabha elections.

Reacting to the resignation of the Congress MLAs, Alpesh Thakor said, "In Rajya Sabha elections, BJP ministers were never taken away. Why is it only the Congress workers every time? Congress has certain weaknesses due to which it can not handle its governments."

"It's only four MLAs till now but why even them? Because they can't handle young leaders, they can't handle their own family, they have no respect for their leaders. They are not getting any support within their own party, that is why they are leaving," he added.

Read: Gujarat: 4 Congress MLAs Resign Ahead Of Rajya Sabha Polls, Confirms Speaker

Read: Gujarat Congress Responds To Internal Rift Rumours; Tells CM Rupani To Focus On The State