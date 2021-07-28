Congress Turns Tables, Justifies Ruckus In Parliament By Quoting BJP: 'part Of Democracy'

Once again throwing disciplinary protocols to the wind, the Opposition protested against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government by resorting to tactics like sloganeering, throwing papers at speakers, ministers, and media members, leading to the adjournment of the two houses multiple times on Wednesday. Now, the key Opposition in the Parliament-Congress has come forward to justify its action by turning the tables on the BJP.

Senior Congress leader Milind Deora, taking to his official Twitter handle, quoted deceased BJP Leader Sushma Swaraj. "Not allowing parliament to function is also a form of democracy, like any other form. We had to stall Parliament to expose the government," he quoted Late Sushma Swaraj, and vividly pointed out her allegiance to the BJP.

Not allowing parliament to function is also a form of democracy, like any other form. We had to stall Parliament to expose the government ~ Smt Sushma Swaraj, BJP — Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा ☮️ (@milinddeora) July 28, 2021

BJP slams Opposition for stalling Parliament proceedings

Meanwhile, the BJP on Wednesday came down heavily on the Opposition for stalling Parliament proceedings. Speaking to the media, BJP leader and Information and Broadcast Minister Anurag Thakur said that inappropriate behaviours from the Opposition like throwing papers at speakers, ministers, and media members are highly shameful, and cannot be accepted. "Why is the Opposition running away from the discussions? The opposition doesn't want to utilise the Parliamentary session to discuss important issues," he stated.

On Tuesday, the BJP Parliamentary meeting was held to discuss the Opposition's attempts to stall business during the ongoing monsoon session and its irresponsible behaviour. During the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Opposition parties particularly Congress, and said that the Parliament is unable to function properly because of the ruckus caused.

The Opposition leaders have been protesting against the Pegasus snooping scandal, farm laws, and other issues since the beginning of the Monsoon session on July 19. Talking about the continued protest, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said, "We are just fulfilling their responsibility."

Monsoon Session of the Parliament

The monsoon session has a total of 19 sittings with both houses--the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha—meet daily from 11 am to 6 pm with a one-hour lunch break, a statement from the office of Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla said. According to a bulletin posted on the Lok Sabha website, a total of 23 bills are slated to be tabled in the lower house during the session. Of these, six bills have already been introduced while 17 will be new.



Some of the key bills that are mentioned in the list include The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill and The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, Electricity (Amendment) Bill, The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019, The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019, The Essential Defence Services Bill, 2021, The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021, The Petroleum and Minerals Pipelines (Amendment) Bill, 2021, The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection, and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2021 and The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021.