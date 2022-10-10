Congress' Udit Raj Calls NCW's Notice Over Remarks On President 'politically-motivated'

Having been sent notice by the National Commission for Women over remarks against President of India Droupadi Murmu, Congress' Udit Raj submitted his reply to the statutory body on Monday, October 10. In his reply, the former MP accused NCW of ''transgressing its jurisdiction, by sending the politically-motivated notice".

The controversy erupted on October 6, when Raj attacked President Murmu on her 'salt produced in Gujarat is consumed by all Indians' statement on Twitter. The Congress leader wrote on the microblogging site, "No country should get a President like Droupadi Murmu Ji. Sycophancy also has its limits. She said that 70% of people eat salt from Gujarat. If you live life by eating salt yourself, you will know."

Following the post, NCW took cognisance of the 'inappropriate and objectionable' words used for President Murmu and sent notice to the former MP.

'Your notice is politically-motivated'

In the reply to the notice, Raj said, "The content of my tweet is not related to woman issues rather it refers to Rashtrapati of Bharat. The office of the President is empowered to protect itself, you, me and every citizen of the country. You and I have to go to Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji for our protection if it is needed rather than the other way round. Please don’t undermine the authority of the President of India. Your notice is politically motivated."