Congress' Udit Raj Insults Supreme Court On EWS Quota Verdict; MoS Law & Justice Hits Back

After Supreme Court on Monday upheld the validity of the 103rd Constitutional amendment providing 10% reservation to persons belonging to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) persons in admissions and government jobs, Congress leader Udit Raj has given yet another controversial statement.

In his tweet, referring to SC's verdict upholding the EWS reservation, the Congress leader called the apex court "casteist".

The controversial Congress leader said, "Supreme Court is casteist, still there is doubt! When it came to EWS reservation, how was it reversed that the 50% limit is not a constitutional obligation, but whenever it came to giving reservation to SC/ST/OBC, the 50% limit in the Indira Sawhney case was cited."

सुप्रीम कोर्ट जातिवादी है, अब भी कोई शक! EWS आरक्षण की बात आई तो कैसे पलटी मारी कि 50% की सीमा संवैधानिक बाध्यता नही है लेकिन जब भी SC/ST/OBC को आरक्षण देने की बात आती थी तो इंदिरा साहनी मामले में लगी 50% की सीमा का हवाला दिया जाता रहा। — Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) November 7, 2022

Speaking to ANI over his statement, Raj said, "I am not opposing EWS reservation, but I am challenging the mindset of the Supreme Court that is the upper caste mindset. That when it came to expanding the 50% limitation in the matter of SC/SC/OBC reservation, then always it cited that Indira Sawhney's judgement has put an embargo of 50%. Today that embargo has been lifted. Now today they are citing that in the constitution there are no limits. Then why, when it came to SC/ST, for 30 years they always cited Indira Shawney and not the constitution? That I am questioning."

I am not against EWS reservation but is pained to observe the upper caste mindset of Supreme Court that it took total U turn today what it had been holding ever since Indira Sahani judgement. Whenever SC/ST/OBC reservation matters came , SC always reminded the limit of 50%. — Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) November 7, 2022

Union Minister lauds SC verdict on EWS validity; slams Udit Raj

Minister of State for Law and Justice in the Government of India and BJP leader SP Baghel lauded the apex court's verdict upholding the validity of the EWS reservation. The leader also slammed Udit Raj over his remark on SC, saying that such a statement weakens democracy.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, MoS SP Baghel said, "I welcome the Supreme Court’s decision. The country will run on constitution and law. If anyone has an issue with any decision taken by the Lok Sabha, then can go to the Supreme Court.”

Adding further Baghel said, "The Modi government in 2019, gave 10% reservation to EWS. Now the among constitutional bench of 5 judges, three have upheld its validity. This is a good thing because in general class there are many who are very poor."

On Udit Raj's controversial remark, the BJP leader said, "This so-called Dalit leader was an MP from BJP. If he had a ticket from Delhi, he would have not said a statement like this. Such statements on SC weaken democracy... These people have no faith in democracy." When asked about whether there should be contempt of court on Udit Raj, MoS SP Baghel said, "Either SC will take cognisance of it or several pleas will be filed over his statement."