In a shocking remark, Congress leader Udit Raj on Saturday, claimed that 'PM Modi's drama' over his security breach in Punjab had proved that he had 'staged' Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a suicide bomb attack. Raj added that had the CRPF jawans been airlifted from Pulwama instead of travelling by road, they may not have died. The Prime Minister's cavalcade was stranded for 15-20 minutes atop a flyover in Bathinda while enroute to Ferozepur, leading to a major security breach.

Congress leader claims 'PM Modi planned Pulwama'

पी एम मोदी की नौटंकी ने अब पुख्ता कर दिया कि सत्ता की भूख के लिए पुलवामा कांड खुद कराया। — Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) January 8, 2022

"He is defaming Punjab govt and Congress. When he can dramatize this for power and sympathy from Uttarakhand and UP, Pulwama might be planned by him," said Udit Raj. Justifying the issue, he added, "No one answered why CRPF were not airlifted from Pulwama? If they would have traveled by air then they would have not died".

PM Modi security breach

On Wednesday, PM Modi, who was scheduled to inaugurate projects worth Rs 42,750 crores and address a joint BJP-PLC-SAD(D) rally in Ferozepur, returned to Delhi after a brief security breach. As per the MHA, PM Modi was scheduled to visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road instead of the helicopter due to bad weather. Around 30 km away from Hussainiwala, the Prime Minister's convoy was blocked by some protestors leading to PM Modi being stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. The MHA termed it a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister and his cavalcade was reversed to Bathinda airport.

As several Congress officials 'celebrated' PM Modi's return to Delhi without holding his rally, sources stated that PM Modi told airport officials to 'thank CM Channi as he had made it alive to Bathinda'. On the other hand, Punjab CM refuted any security breach and added that the state govt was not aware of the PM's route change. Meanwhile, BKU (Krantikari) chief Surjit Singh Phool revealed that it was his faction which blocked the roads, but added that it was not planned. He claimed that farmers were informed at 12 PM by Punjab police that PM Modi would be travelling via road to the rally venue, but they did not believe the police as they knew that the venue had a helipad.

Amid the political war of words, the Supreme Court has directed the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to secure and preserve the travel records of PM Modi's Punjab visit. Moreover, SC has also stayed the probes by both MHA & Punjab govt till the next hearing on Monday, January 10. A 7-member NIA team has been constituted to probe into PM Modi's security breach apart from the 3-member Punjab govt committee probing the issue.