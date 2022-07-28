Congress leader Udit Raj defended Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark on Thursday, asserting that he did not see anything wrong with it. Speaking to Republic TV, Udit Raj, in turn, questioned Union Minister Smriti Irani and asked her to issue a clarification on the allegations against her daughter.

"I don't see anything wrong in it. It's pati-patni. She is a woman, so the word was used. I don't see it as an insult. I don't think there is a need to make the issue so big. Smriti Irani is making it a controversy, so she should answer the charges against her daughter. First, her degree was fake, then her daughter was found running a bar without a license," Udit Raj claimed.

Notably, Smriti Irani on Sunday sent a legal notice to the Indian National Congress party and its leaders for remarks on her 18-year-old daughter and asked them to tender a written unconditional apology and withdraw the allegations with immediate effect. The grand old party alleged that Irani's daughter was running an illegal bar in Goa. However, the BJP leader has refuted the allegation and claimed that the "malicious" charge was made at the behest of the Gandhi family because of her vocal stand in the National Herald money-laundering case and vowed to fight back.

Adhir Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark stokes massive row

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury addressing President Droupadi Murmu as 'Rashtrapatni' has snowballed into a major controversy. A heated exchange took place between Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Union Minister Smriti Irani after Lok Sabha was adjourned on Thursday following the uproar over Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remarks. Sources revealed that BJP MPs also came there and started raising the slogan 'Sonia Gandhi Maafi Mango' (Sonia Gandhi apologise).

As per sources, Gandhi approached Rama Devi who chaired the session to talk about the sexist comment by the Leader of the Opposition. At that juncture, Smriti Irani who was standing nearby intervened. An MP told Republic TV, "Sonia Gandhi was quite aggressive and harsh while talking to Smriti Irani, she waved her finger at Smriti Irani and said you don't talk to me".