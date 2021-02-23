Congress' Udit Raj Gives Communal Spin To Fuel Price Hike; BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi Responds

In a shocking statement, Congress leader Udit Raj on Tuesday attempted to give a communal spin to the rising fuel prices in the country forcing a Hindu-Muslim angle into the situation. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader said, "Petrol base price is ₹ 37 per liter. The ₹ 63 Recovery of tax, etc. will also help to save Hinduism from Muslims."

BJP slams Udit Raj

The tweet drew sharp criticism from the BJP with party MP Meenakshi Lekhi leading the charge. "Why should there be a need to save Hindus from Muslims? He should have elaborated on that as well. Secondly, the tax has a Centre and state component. While the Centre has reduced its component, now the states should also follow suit. At least the Congress party, wherever it has a government should remove the taxation on petrol, in places like Punjab and Maharashtra," she said while speaking to Republic TV.

Read: Mumbai Hikes Auto-rickshaw Base Fare To Rs 21, Taxi To Rs 25 Amid Fuel Price Rise

Read: India's Petrol & Diesel Rates High Due To Global Crude Rates & Demand Destruction: Pradhan

Petroleum Minister addresses price rise

Earlier in the day, explaining the unprecedented rise in the rates of petrol and diesel, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan said that the hike in the price of crude oil in global markets was affecting fuel prices in India.

"International markets have reduced fuel production and manufacturing countries are producing less fuel to gain more profit. This is also one of the reasons that consumer countries are suffering. We have been appealing to the Organisation for the Petroleum manufacturing Countries (OPEC) to help stop this process. We hope there will be a change," said Pradhan.

Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan have witnessed the highest petrol price with people paying Rs 98.64 per litre, Rs 97.30 and Rs 97.10 respectively.

Meanwhile, while addressing an online event to inaugurate oil and gas projects in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed that India imported over 85 per cent of its oil needs in the 2019-20 financial year and nearly 53 per cent of its gas requirement. "Can we be so import-dependent? I don't want to criticise anyone but I want to say (that) had we focussed on this subject earlier, our middle-class would not have been burdened," PM Modi stated.

Read: Petrol And Diesel Prices In India Per State: How Much Fuel Costs In States On Feb 23

Read: Petrol & Diesel Prices In India Per State: How Much Fuel Costs In States, Cities On Feb 22