Congress' Udit Raj Insults The President Yet Again; Calls Droupadi Murmu 'deaf & Dumb'

After making it clear that he would not apologise for his shocking remarks, Congress leader Udit Raj went on to further insult the President of India, Droupadi Murmu on Thursday, October 6. In a video message, Raj said that he was the representative of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe community, and in that capacity, was asking questions from another representative of the community, President Murmu. Accusing President Murmu of using the community throughout her Presidential campaign, Raj said that when the people of SC/ST get a position, they become 'deaf and dumb'.

Udit Raj now calls President Murmu 'deaf & dumb'

"I am an SC/ST representative, I am fighting for them. She is also considered a representative of Adivasis. During the (presidential election) campaign, it was all over 'Adivasi, Adivasi', and of course, it is not an insult at all to the President of India, it is my cry, it is my feeling that when the member of the SC/ST get the position, they become deaf and dumb. Why did they become like that, they must answer," Raj can be heard saying in the video, which was in addition to a tweet in which he said that his comments were personal and not related to Congress, and he would not apologise for his tweet uploaded on October 5, in which he called President Murmu 'sycophant'.

My statement as regard to Draupadi Murmuji is mine & nothing to do with Congress.Her candidature & campaign were in the name adivasi, it doesn’t mean she is no longer adivasi. My heart cries that when SC/ST reach to higher position, they ditch their communities & become mum. — Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) October 6, 2022

'Sycophants also have limits...': Udit Raj takes a dig at President Murmu

"No country should get a President like Droupadi Murmu Ji. Sycophancy also has its limits. She said that 70% of people eat salt from Gujarat. If you live life by eating salt yourself, you will know," Raj said in the tweet. This was in an attack on President Murmu on her 'salt produced in Gujarat is consumed by all Indians' statement in her recent address in the coastal state.