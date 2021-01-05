Congress' Udit Raj Slammed For Sarcastic Jibe On Sourav Ganguly's Health & Endorsements

BCCI president and former India Cricket captain Sourav Ganguly who was admitted to hospital on Saturday for a heart surgery triggered a tangential talking point on social media as some users revisited his ad where he is seen promoting the Fortune Rice Bran Cooking Oil that claims it is ‘a heart health oil that gives you the power of immunity’. Adding to the toxic negativity on social media, Dr. Udit Raj, ex-member of Parliament and Congress leader, took to his Twitter and took a sharp, sarcastic dig at Ganguly, who is still recovering.

Sharing a picture of Ganguly posing with the oil, Udit Raj wrote, "I always eat this oil & I preach that it does not cause heart disease. It is a matter of heart attack. What should I do to campaign for money? Above is Adani's friend Adani." Dr. Raj was slammed for his negative tweet by netizens.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the brand Adani Wilmar has pulled down all ads featuring former Indian captain. The step was taken after the brand was extensively trolled on social media.

Ganguly may undergo another angioplasty in "few days or weeks"

Sourav Ganguly will have to undergo another angioplasty in a "few days or weeks" but can for now be discharged from hospital as his condition is "stable", the CEO of the medical facility said on Monday. A nine-member board of senior doctors discussed

Ganguly's condition and reached a consensus that though necessary, angioplasty can be deferred to a later date as he is stable, Woodlands Hospital MD and CEO Dr Rupali Basu said.

Renowned cardiologists Dr Devi Shetty and Dr R K Panda participated in the discussion through a virtual platform while another expert from the US was part of the discussion over the phone, she said. "The angioplasty will take place for sure in a few days or weeks. He will be discharged most probably the day after tomorrow," she said.

Sourav Ganguly's discharge on Wednesday; condition normal but will need angioplasty soon

