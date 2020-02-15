After Rahul Gandhi's 'benefit' Shocker, Congress Soothsayer Predicts 'another Pulwama'

After Rahul Gandhi's bizarre remarks over the Pulwama attack, senior Congress leader Udit Raj extended his support to the former Congress chief validating his comments. As the country paid tribute to its fallen Pulwama warriors on Friday, Gandhi had questioned 'who benefitted the most?' from the attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were martyred. In a shocking statement, Raj attacked the BJP government and said that the party won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with the help of the attack, adding, there might be another Pulwama-like attack before the 2024 elections.

Speaking to news agency, Udit Raj said, "Home Ministry has benefitted from the Pulwama attack. Rahul Gandhi has asked a very important question which the entire country should ask that what is the truth behind the Pulwama attack? They have won the elections with this. I entirely support Rahul Gandhi and the questions that he has asked. Investigation should be conducted otherwise something similar to this will happen again in 2024 in the country."

Rahul Gandhi sinks to new low

On the day India paid tributes to its fallen Pulwama soldiers, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in a shameful effort to play politics over the matter, posed three questions targeting the Modi government. In spite of Pakistan-based JeM claiming responsibility for the attack, Gandhi questioned 'who benefitted the most?'. Moreover, he enquired what was the outcome of the investigation and who was responsible for the security lapses.

'Why draw politics into all this?'

BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra speaking to Republic TV on Friday said, "It's very painful that on a day when the nation should be standing in solidarity with our martyrs, a day when the nation should be mourning, remembering the sacrifices of our veer Jawans, we have a Rahul Gandhi and an Opposition who come out with dastardly comments. What is this comment, 'Who benefitted the most?' Why draw politics into all this? Is this a day of politicization?"

Patra added, "This is not for the first time. When India goes into airstrikes, surgical strikes, the same Mr. Rahul Gandhi asks for evidence and asks for 'saboot' and once again Mr. Rahul Gandhi has demeaned the martyrs of this country. People like him don't deserve to be in Indian politics."

Pulwama attack

On February 14, 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora (near Awantipora) in the Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, India. The attack resulted in the deaths of 40 CRPF personnel and the attacker. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed. The main conspirators of the module have since then been terminated by the Army since then.

