'Congress Unable To Digest Punjab Mandate': AAP Rebuts Criticism Over Rajya Sabha Picks

Congress and AAP continued to spar over the latter choosing Raghav Chadha, Harbhajan Singh, Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal and Sanjeev Arora as its Rajya Sabha candidates from Punjab. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Tuesday, Congress MLA and former Punjab Congress president Partap Singh Bajwa opined that non-Punjabis won't be able to raise the issues of the state in the Upper House. Maintaining that outsiders are not aware of the issues of Punjab, he alleged that the state government would be dictated by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and leaders from Delhi.

Countering the "outsider" charge, AAP MLA Jai Kishan Rodi highlighted that Raghav Chadha had contributed a lot during the Punjab polls. Moreover, he contended that AAP's Punjab election co-in-charge knew much more about the state than Congress leaders. He also claimed that Congress is not able to digest the mandate given by the people of Punjab.

Rajya Sabha polls

With Congress' Partap Singh Bajwa and Samsher Singh Dullo, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa of Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt), SAD's Naresh Gujral and BJP's Shwait Malik set to retire on April 9, the election for 5 RS seats from Punjab will be held on March 31. While Chadha is a sitting MLA from Rajinder Nagar and the Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman, Sandeep Pathak is an AAP strategist who was a professor at IIT-Delhi in the past. On the other hand, Ashok Mittal is the Chancellor of Lovely Professional University and Arora is a Ludhiana-based industrialist.

As AAP has 92 MLAs in the 117-member Assembly, it is expected to bag all these seats. Moreover, it is set to win two other seats falling vacant in July later this year as the term of SAD's Balwinder Singh Bhunder and senior Congress leader Ambika Soni is coming to an end. Owing to the fact that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party already has three seats in the Rajya Sabha, its tally will soar to 10 by the year-end.

AAP creates history in Punjab polls

Notwithstanding all odds, the Aam Aadmi Party scripted history by winning a whopping 92 seats in the 2022 Punjab elections, which is the single highest number of seats won by any party since the reorganisation of the state in 1966. This was also a massive jump from its 2017 tally of 20 seats. Moreover, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party garnered 42.01% of the vote share as against Congress, which got 22.98% of the total votes. In the end, Congress managed to bag only 18 seats, which was 49 seats lesser than its 2017 tally.