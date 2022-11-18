Congress Unhappy Even As Centre Intervenes In Rajiv Gandhi Case; 'Belated Wisdom Dawning'

In an intriguing development, Congress remained dissatisfied even as the Centre filed a review petition in the Supreme Court challenging the release of the Rajiv Gandhi case convicts. As per its November 11 verdict, the SC ordered the premature release of Nalini, R P Ravichandran, Santhan, Murugan, Robert Payas and Jayakumar citing that its order releasing another convict AG Perarivalan was equally applicable to them. Complaining that it wasn't made a party to the case, it dubbed the apex court's order "legally flawed".

However, Congress MP KC Venugopal asserted, "Government of India’s decision to file review petition against the release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts is a case of belated wisdom dawning. BJP government has been blatantly apathetic towards this case. What’s the point in locking the door after the horse has bolted!"

In a statement issued after the SC judgment on November 11, the party's general secretary in-charge of communication Jairam Ramesh had said, "The decision of the Supreme Court to release the remaining killers of former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi is totally unacceptable and completely erroneous. The Congress Party criticises it clearly and finds it totally untenable. It is most unfortunate that the Supreme Court has not acted in consonance with the spirit of India on this issue."

The Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

On May 21, 1991, former PM Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by an LTTE suicide bomber when he was towards the dais for addressing an election rally for the Lok Sabha polls. Besides Nalini, her husband Murugan, T. Suthendraraja, Jayakumar, Robert Payas, and P Ravichandran were serving a life term. In a big development on May 18, the apex court ordered the release of Perarivalan citing the inexplicable delay by the TN Governor in exercising his power under Article 161 of the Constitution which empowers him to pardon a convict or commute the sentence.

His sentence had already been commuted to life imprisonment in 2011 owing to an 11-year delay in deciding his mercy petitions. The SC held that the advice of the state cabinet is binding on the Governor in matters related to commutation/ remission of sentences under Article 161 of the Constitution. While ordering his immediate release, the top court also took into account factors such as his prolonged period of incarceration, his satisfactory conduct in jail as well as during parole, chronic ailments from his medical records and his educational qualifications acquired during incarceration.