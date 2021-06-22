Congress 'unhappy' With Navjot Singh Sidhu; Given 'last Warning' By Top Brass: Sources

The Congress top brass is unhappy with leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and has issued a 'last warning' to him, sources reported on Tuesday. Amid the infighting between Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh, the three-member committee constituted by the Congress to look into the tussle gave its recommendations to Rahul Gandhi last week.

After the meeting, sources reported that the top brass in Delhi is 'upset' with Sidhu and he has been asked to either 'fall in line or fall out.' It is being reported that the Congress party is upset with the unparliamentary language being used by the former Punjab Minister.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has reportedly expressed that he is unhappy with Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu to the three-member panel formed by interim chief Sonia Gandhi. According to sources, Amarinder Singh is meeting the three-member AICC Committee in Delhi and the top brass namely Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who are working towards putting an end to the ongoing factionalism in Punjab Congress. The CM has demanded an end to the tussle and has asked for a 'final decision' to be taken with respect to Sidhu's position in the Congress party.

Rahul Gandhi meets 3-member panel, dissenting Punjab Congress MLAs

Last week on June 13, the three-member committee formed to strengthen the party ahead of the 2022 Punjab Elections met Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at his residence. The panel headed by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC general secretary in-charge for Punjab affairs Harish Rawat and J P Aggarwal briefed Rahul Gandhi on the standoff between Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

A week later, Rahul Gandhi met some leaders from Punjab, including Amritsar MP Gurjit Singh Aujla and Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra. Gandhi has also summoned 13 legislators who have expressed discontent and are opposing CM Captain Amarinder Singh. The infighting between the Congress comes ahead of the crucial Punjab assembly elections 2022, where the grand-old party is hoping to return to power.