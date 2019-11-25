Congress Unsparing On Fadnavis & Pawar After SC Hearing; Reveals Breakup Of '154 MLAs'

The Supreme Court of India heard the arguments on the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra on Monday. The apex court, after hearing all sides, as well as deliberations on holding a floor-test, reserved its judgment on the issue till 10:30 am on Tuesday morning.

It is an illegal government

After the hearing, INC's Randeep Surjewala, briefed the media along with Prithviraj Chavan and Mukul Wasnik. Surjewala said, "The Honourable Supreme Court of India today heard a joint petition of the Indian national congress (INC)-Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The joint alliance constitued in favour of people of Maharashtra and stated before the court that the current Fadnavis government is an illegitimate government, constituted by trouncing upon the constitution, by mowing down democracy and by subjugating democratic mandate, at the altar of their surreptitious, secret dealing based on a mandate that they do not have. Our counsel pointed out to the Honourable Supreme Court that the alliance of Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar is an illegitimate government since they do not have a majority."

Surjewala also said that they have submitted a letter to the SC and the Governor which contains the signatures of 154 MLAs, which automatically gives them a majority and ability to stake a claim and form the government. He continued, "We also have here the signed affidavits of 154 legislators - 48 of the NCP, 56 of Shiv Sena and 44 of the INC, and certain independents. We pointed out that we have an absolute majority when the magic number is 145, the alliance already has 154 people. So continuing the unholy and illegitimate government of Fadnavids and Ajit Pawar even for a second is sacrilege on democracy.

The Honourable Supreme Court of India heard both sides and has reserved its judgement be pronounced at 10:30 am tomorrow. We certainly hope that Ganges of democracy will stay clean and the alliance which has an absolute majority, that will be proved in a floor test in the floor of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. Every second that Fadnavis government continues, is an illegitimate government continuing in contravention of the Constitution of India. We 100% believe that in a floor test, our majority shall be established and tomorrow's SC judgement, we have complete confidence that the SC will do full justice and the majesty of the Constitution and of the law of the land shall be upheld."

It was the second sitting on the case, after the apex court had a special hearing on Sunday morning, following the writ petition filed by the NCP-INC-Shiv Sena on Saturday evening. This had come after Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar had taken oath in a move that had taken everyone by surprise.

