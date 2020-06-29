Ladakh Councillor Accuses Congress Of Stalling Key Connecting Road After Vajpayee Govt Nod

As the Congress has been continuously targeting the Centre alleging that Indian territories have been captured by Chinese forces after the Galwan valley faceoff and clash, Ladakh councillor Stanzin Lakpa revealed that the Congress party-led UPA government stalled the important road constructions which could connect inaccessible areas of Ladakh to the mainland and could have been instrumental in helping the Army getting faster access to inaccessible areas.

"Every person in Ladakh, no matter if he has affiliations with any party be it Congress, National Conference, PDP or BJP for that matter, every Ladakhi knows how this strategically important road project pertaining to national security was stalled," Lakpa said while speaking with Republic TV.

While elaborating how and why the strategic road project was started, the Ladakh councillor said that the road project was initiated by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee after the Kargil war when the Indian Army had experienced difficulties accessing the areas then making it difficult to counter Pakistani invasion. He said Vajpayee had set an enquiry to see alternative routes from the perspective of national security so that Ladakh could have maximum connectivity with the country.

"The target to complete the road project was set for 2007 by the Vajpayee government. There was speedy progress from 2000 to 2004, but later there was no attention given to the project from 2004 to 2014 neither any further funding was approved," he added revealing that the Congress-led UPA government which came to power in 2004 stalled the project.

Lakpa also elaborated on how the road project was strategically important with regards to national security. The already existing "Manali to Leh highway consists of five high passes which are closed for a maximum time of the year. So there is no possibility of connecting Ladakh, the twin border to connect with the country round the year, only the strategically important road could be instrumental in connecting Ladakh all year round," he said.

Chinese encroachments during Congress rule

Congress including leaders including the likes of Rahul Gandhi have repeatedly attacked the Centre over the Chinese aggression even as the Indian army has been successful in compelling the Chinese forces to retreat from the Galwan standoff area. The rest of the opposition except the Congress and the Left, has stood firm with the Centre on the matter of territorial integrity against China, however, Congress has questioned the Centre alleging that China has encroached Indian territory. Moreover, statements by Congress leaders have been repeatedly picked up by Pakistani Media and used to strengthen their narrative against India. However, statements made during the UPA by ministers in power have also come to the fore where they admitted that vast Indian territory had come under control of Pakistan and China.