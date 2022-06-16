Congress Urges Centre To Keep Agnipath Scheme In Abeyance; Doubts Agniveers' Commitment

Congress on Thursday stepped up its attack on the Centre over the Agnipath scheme and said that government should put the scheme in abeyance immediately. The party alleged that the scheme might be a penny-wise but security foolish.

Addressing a press conference, Congress leader P Chidambaram said, "It is a matter of great concern that the government has announced a scheme called Agnipath to recruit 46,000 soldiers to three forces. The scheme is controversial, travails multiple risks, submerges the long-standing tradition and ethos of the Armed forces, and there is no guarantee that the soldiers recruited under the scheme will be better trained and motivated to defend the country."

Congress said that it has heard the views expressed by retired defence officers who 'unanimously opposed the scheme'. The party believes that many serving officers might share the same reservation about the scheme.

'Large part of youth excluded': Chidambaram

"The first concern that is Agnipath soldiers will be trained for six months and will serve for 42 months when 75% of the recruits will be discharged. It appears to use that the scheme makes a mockery of training. The age of recruitment 17 to 21 years raises numerous questions. A large part of the youth will be totally excluded from serving in the forces," Chidambaram said.

The former Finance Minister said that the objective of saving on pension bills is a weak argument and has not been established beyond doubt. He also claimed that the short period of training and service may have negative consequences on quality, efficiency and effectiveness. "We fear the scheme may turn out to be a penny-wise and security foolish," he added.

Moreover, the 76-year-old said that the announcement by the government on post-discharge duties appears to be an afterthought. He said that the scheme was poorly conceived and hastily drawn up and should have been examined thoroughly.

"We urge the government to keep Agnipath scheme in abeyance and hold consultations with serving and retired officers and address the issues of quality efficiency and economy without comprising on any of the three consultations," he said.