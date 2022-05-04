Congress Urges Governor To Scrap 'Knowledge Sharing Agreement' Between Punjab & Delhi Govt

A delegation of Congress leaders met Punjab Governor BL Purohit on Tuesday urging him to terminate the Knowledge Sharing Agreement (KSA) signed between AAP governments in the state and Delhi. In a memorandum submitted to the Governor, Punjab Congress leaders including state unit chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and LoP Partap Singh Bajwa contended that the pact is "per se illegal and void ab initio". They highlighted that the CMs of both states- Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann have no inherent power to sign such an MoU without due deliberation by their respective Cabinets and prior approval of the Governors.

Taking to Twitter, Partap Singh Bajwa said, "The Constitution of India is clear. All executive action is taken in the name of the Governor. Not the CM. Furthermore, the Oaths of Secrecy are broken through this agreement". He added, "Punjab is a border State. National security is at stake. This illegal agreement will damage the interests of the State. Therefore we urge the Governor to step in and quash this agreement for the future of Punjab".

Today PCC President @RajaBrar_INC ji, Deputy CLP Leader @DrRajKumarINC ji, Former Minister Sunder Sham Arora ji, Sandeep Sandhu ji & myself met Governor of Punjab and submitted a memorandum detailing the reasons why the recent "knowledge sharing" agreement signed is illegal.

Punjab-Delhi collaboration

In the recently concluded Punjab Assembly polls, AAP scripted history by winning a whopping 92 seats which is the single highest number of seats won by any party since the reorganization of the state in 1966. On the other hand, Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal bagged 18 and three seats respectively. After Mann took oath as the CM, the opposition cried foul over the possibility of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal micromanaging the affairs of Punjab from Delhi. On April 11, Kejriwal came under fire for meeting the Punjab Chief Secretary and other officials in Delhi in the absence of Mann.

The contentious MoU signed on March 26 read, "The KSA enables the two Governments to share knowledge, experience and skills for the mutual welfare of the people of their respective territories. The KSA enables the two Governments to send and receive officials, Ministers and other personnel to learn and share their knowledge, experience and skills for public welfare. The agreement is not legally enforceable". The opposition has alleged that this MoU will enable a non-elected group to manage the affairs of Punjab without keeping CM Bhagwant Mann in the loop.