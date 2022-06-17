Congress Urges Parliamentary Defence Panel To Convene 'urgent Meeting' To Discuss Agnipath

Congress MP KC Venugopal on Friday urged the Parliament Standing Committee on Defence to convene an 'urgent meeting' to discuss the Agniveer Recruitment Scheme of the Central Government. In a letter to Chairman Jual Oram, Venugopal alleged that there was widespread anger among the youth over the scheme's "temporary nature, lack of pension and health care benefits."

"Significantly, it is also pointed out that the scheme carries multiple risks including the subversion of the long-standing traditions of the armed forces. There is also wide apprehension that the soldiers recruited under the scheme may lack required training in the proposed short span of six months. For all obvious reasons, it is evident that the scheme is poorly conceived and hastily drawn up without any wide consultations with stakeholders," the Congress MP wrote in his letter.

He added, "In this regard, I urge you to convene an urgent meeting of the Standing Committee on Defence at the earliest to discuss and deliberate upon the Agnipath scheme in detail. It is also requested to invite all major stakeholders and defence experts for their opinion and input on the same."

Congress MP KC Venugopal urges to convene an urgent meeting of the Standing Committee on Defence at the earliest to discuss and deliberate on the Agnipath scheme. pic.twitter.com/6URqB6sCpZ — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2022

Centre increases age limit, busts myths around Agnipath scheme

The Centre, in a big move on Friday, decided to increase the eligible age of 'Agniveers' from 21 years to 23 years for 2022 to induct more youth into the Armed Forces. The government has also debunked concerns and the myths about the scheme and had assured post-retirement benefits to Agniveers.

The Centre had said that soldiers aspiring to be entrepreneurs will receive a financial package and bank loan scheme after serving in the army for four years. Those desiring to pursue higher education will be given a certificate equivalent to the class 12 certificate and a bridging course and the ones who wish to obtain jobs will be given priority in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the state police. Several avenues are also being opened up for them in other sectors.

Agnipath is a pan-India short-term service youth recruitment scheme for the Armed Forces. Those inducted into the service will be called 'Agniveers' and will be employed for four years where rigorous military training will be imparted to them. The age group for eligibility under the scheme is 17.5 to 21 years (23 years, as a one-off exception for the year 2022). The starting annual package will be Rs 4.76 lakh, which can be increased to 6.92 lakh by the end of the service.