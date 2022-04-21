Congress Urges Punjab DGP To Cancel 'unlawful' FIRs Against Alka Lamba, Kumar Vishwas

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee on Thursday wrote to Punjab Director-General of Police (DGP) VK Bhawra requesting to cancel the First Information Report (FIR) registered against former Aam Aadmi Party leader Dr. Kumar Vishwas and Alka Lamba of the Congress. This comes a day after the Ropar police visited the homes of Kumar Vishwas and Alka Lamba to serve notices in connection with a case registered over 'inflammatory statements' against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Both the leaders have been summoned to Ropar for questioning on April 26.

In the letter, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee has written, "The content of the FIR, based on the complaint of someone whose identity is still not known to anyone, makes it obvious that it has only been registered to settle a personal score with these people as they have been critical of Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal."

"Holding such a senior and responsible position, you are well aware that the alleged statements, on which the FIR is based, were allegedly made in Delhi against a person who is also based in Delhi. While no criminal offence is made from the purported statements, even if these did, the Ropar/Punjab Police have no jurisdiction to register an FIR," the letter read.

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee writes to Punjab Police DGP VK Bhawra to cancel the FIR registered against Alka Lamba and Dr. Kumar Vishwas pic.twitter.com/ArC3Y7f3yC — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2022

Punjab Congress added, "This is not just misuse of power and authority, but total abuse of power. Needless to add, this FIR will not stand any legal security with the likelihood of the concerned police officers getting censured for their action aimed at pleasing their political bosses remotely based in Delhi."

"We are here to demand the cancellation of the FIR and action against the officers who went into overdrive to register an FIR where there could be none. The Congress party believes in democratic and constitutional principles and will not let at any cost Punjab getting turned into a Police State and will not let the voice of people being gagged. We will adopt all legal and constitutional means to get this unlawful FIR cancelled. We hope you are able to see the reason and order immediate cancellation of the FIR."

FIR filed against Kumar Vishwas and Alka Lamba

The case was lodged against Vishwas and Lamba in Ropar's Sadar police station on April 12. The Ropar police, in a statement, said that a case was registered under Sections 153, 153A, 505, 505 (2) , 116 read with Section 143, 147, 323 (assault), 341 (illegal confinement), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and under Representation of Peoples Act was registered against Vishwas and Lamba on April 12.

During the recently concluded Punjab Assembly polls, Vishwas had accused Kejriwal of supporting separatists. While Lamba has been accused of backing the remarks made by Vishwas. Taking to Twitter, Vishwas warned Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann that Kejriwal will 'betray both him and Punjab' in future. He wrote, "Punjab police team was at my doorsteps early morning. I am cautioning Bhagwant Mann, whom I inducted into the party myself, that the person sitting in Delhi will betray both you and Punjab one day. The country should remember my warning."