Congress Uses 'Chaiwala' Jibe As Retort To BJP's Comment On Rahul's Half T-shirt Look

Congress retaliated to the Bharatiya Janta Party with its same, old 'Chaiwala' jibe on Tuesday. Rashid Alvi narrates conversation with tea seller at India Gate.

Congress retaliated to the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) with its same, old 'Chaiwala' jibe on Tuesday. Amit Malviya, the Information and Technology department head of the BJP, in a bid to mock Congress' former President Rahul Gandhi, had narrated his meeting with two European tourists at the India Gate, while they were out for their morning walk in their half-sleeve T-shirts. The BJP leader had claimed asking the duo if 'they were contenders for Congress' PM position'. 

"They laughed. Said they were used to low temperatures, besides a brisk walk warmed them up…," Malviya further claimed in the post uploaded on Twitter, at a time when Rahul Gandhi's 'half-sleeves T-shit look', even as the temperature dips below 10 degrees Celsius in the national capital, has been a topic of discussion. 

Congress' 'Chaiwala' dig at BJP

Reacting to Amit Malviya, Rashid Alvi said, "Even I went to the India Gate earlier today. The tourists that Malviya Ji met, even I met...They were drinking tea at a stall. I had a chit-chat with the tea seller, a bearded man. I asked him, 'Why are you selling tea here in this chilly weather?' He replied, "I am trying so that in the future, I become the BJP's PM candidate'."

The time when PM Modi called himself 'humble Chaiwala'

Earlier this month, PM Modi had lambasted the Congress, calling himself a 'humble Chaiwala' and highlighting how the Indian economy became the fifth largest in the world in eight years after he assumed the office of the Prime Minister in 2014. PM Modi compared his performance with former PM Manmohan Singh's tenure of 10 years, and said, "Before I assumed the office of the prime minister in 2014, the Congress had been in power for 10 years. When Congress first came to power in 2004, a renowned economist (Manmohan Singh) was our PM and the Indian economy ranked 11th in the world."

