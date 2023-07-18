Congress Using IAS Officers To 'serve' Opposition Alliance Members: HD Kumaraswamy

HD Kumaraswamy, Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Karnataka chief minister, has accused the Congress party of using IAS officers to 'serve' alliance leaders at the Opposition gathering in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18. Kumaraswamy said the Siddaramaiah government is turning IAS officers into bonded labour and called the move a "grave injustice" being meted out to the people of Karnataka by the Congress government.

Kumaraswamy has also put out a list of IAS officers deployed to the Opposition meeting. The list includes prominent officials of the state government including Anbu Kumar, K P Mohan Raj, V Ponnuraj, C Shikha, M T Reju, Dr Thrilok Chandra K V and Vishal R.

The JD(S) leader tweeted: "In its greed to wrest power by forging an alliance Congress has performed last rites for pride, heritage & self-esteem of Karnataka. It is wrong on part of Karnataka Congress to depute IAS officers to serve its alliance leaders. The Capitalist Congress party has introduced “IAS bonded labour” policy in the State thus ushering a new colonial administrative system in the country."

What do the rules say?

As rules stand, it is up to the chief minister to declare an individual a state guest and as per protocol they will be provided security by the state and a bureaucrat will be deployed to assist them.

On the CM's instruction, the chief secretary will pass an order instructing the concerned bureaucrats to go ahead as per the instructions given to them.

'Never in 40 years'

Kumaraswamy, speaking to Republic, said in 40 years of the history of political meetings conducted in Karnataka, nobody has violated protocol in such a manner. "The IAS officers have been appointed doorkeepers to opposition party leaders flouting all rules and regulations by the CM. Providing IAS officers to CMs and VVIPs is okay, but for everyone is unacceptable."

"The government has brought down the dignity of IAS officers today. Is the government trying to induct IAS workers as their party cadres? Government officials and IAS officers are being utilised by the government by misusing power. This is a political programme and using IAS officers for this is absolutely unacceptable, shameless and misuse of power."

'Misuse of govt machinery'

The BJP too took on the Congress for the deploying IAS officers for the alliance event. Basavaraj Bommai, the former Karnataka CM, told Republic that never before have IAS and IPS officers been designated to do PRO work. "For a sitting CM there is a protocol. But they are not CMs now, many of them.

"This is a misuse of government machinery to conduct their conclaves. This is shameful and the government has indulged in this shameful act. I condemn this. I urge (the) CM to withdraw all the officers back to government duty."

The Congress says the protocol gives discretionary powers to the chief minister. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu said some of the attendees are chief ministers and deputy chief ministers. "This is state protocol. Mr. Kumaraswamy is trying to make a petty issue a big issue. There's no need to take HD Kumaraswamy seriously."