Congress' Uttarakhand In-charge Part Of BJP Conspiracy To Stop Harish Rawat: Advisor

In a sensational claim, Harish Rawat's advisor Surinder Aggarwal claimed that AICC Uttarakhand in-charge Devender Yadav is a part of BJP's conspiracy to stop Congress from coming back to power in 2022. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, he lamented that Yadav had not taken any action against those who removed Rawat's hoardings during the 'Vijay Samman Rally' rally in Dehradun on December 16 which was addressed by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Yadav served as an MLA from the Badli constituency from 2008-2015 and is a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee.

The former Uttarakhand CM's advisor remarked, "Harish Rawat is the seniormost Congress leader. He had a huge contribution in the formation of the state and bringing back Congress to power in 2002. Everyone loves Harish Rawat. When the the common people and party workers feel that our leader should be Harish Rawat, his posters were removed in the rally of Rahul Ji who is our leader. This happened in the presence of Yadav ji who is our in-charge."

"An in-charge's job is to coordinate between leaders and party workers. If the in-charge itself becomes part of a conspiracy to create obstacles in the chances of Congress making a comeback, to obstruct the formation of a government under Harish Rawat's leadership, then the role of the in-charge is also under a cloud. The in-charge did not take cognizance of the fact that Harish Rawat's hoardings were being removed," he added.

BJP may have used ED or CBI to threaten any of our members. They may have misguided our colleague to fulfill their motive of creating differences between Harish Rawat and our members. BJP has done this before and it is a small task for them: Surinder Aggarwal pic.twitter.com/D2L3EjUiKW — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2021

Harish Rawat targets Congress leaders

Hinting at a rebellion, senior Congress leader Harish Rawat expressed his dissatisfaction with the party's functioning months ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly polls due early next year. Taking to Twitter the former Uttarakhand CM claimed that he is not getting the support of the party organisation at the grassroots level without which it will be difficult to fight the election. Without taking anyone's name, he accused the Congress leadership's representatives in the state of suppressing him. However, Congress sources indicated this was a pressure tactic as he wanted to be declared the CM candidate.