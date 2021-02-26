Congress' Venugopal Attempts To Undo Rahul Gandhi's 'north-south' Remarks; Blames BJP

Congress General Secretary and Member of Parliament KC Venugopal on Friday came to the defense of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi claiming that the leader had not uttered a single word against the North. Citing '100% literacy and progressive parameters' of Kerala, Venugopal stated that Rahul Gandhi was pointing out Kerala's work which was different from other states. Asserting that the Congress respected both North and South, he alleged that the BJP was 'distorting Rahul's words.

"These people are distorting his words. He did not utter a single word against the north. He has great regard for Amethi also. He stands with Amethi people even after losing. That's his character. He meant Kerala exercise is different than other states. Kerala is a state of 100% literacy and progressive parameters. he said the difference is that he can understand Kerala's work. He appreciated Kerala, that does not mean he insults north India. Its BJP agenda of distorting his statements. Senior leaders are also of opinion that his words are distorted. There is no division between North and South as far as Congress is concerned. We respect North and south. That's the tradition of Congress," said KC Venugopal.

Rahul Gandhi's 'North vs South' comment

MP of Wayanad since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi who had initially represented Amethi for 15 years called coming to Kerala a 'fresh experience' since the people were not just interested in issues 'superficially'. While addressing a public meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi who sparked controversy in an attempt to woo the Southern audience also said that he was impressed with the 'intelligence' with which Kerala handled its politics.

"My experience now since I have been an MP, I have also got to understand the wisdom of people of Kerala. For the first 15 years, I was an MP in the north. I had got used to a different type of politics. For me, coming to Kerala was very refreshing because suddenly I found that people are interested in issues and not just superficially but going into detail in the issues," he said.

"I was talking to some students in the US & I said that I really enjoy going to Kerala. It's not just affection but the way you do your politics. If I might say so, the intelligence with which you do your politics. So, for me, it's been a learning experience & pleasure," he added.

The comment drew the ire of the BJP which slammed his lack of gratitude against the people of Amethi, which for the longest time remained a Gandhi family bastion.

