Congress' Venugopal Wants To Know How Protestors Were Allowed To Reach Red Fort On R-Day

Reiterating Rahul Gandhi's statement, Congress General Secretary and Member of Parliament KC Venugopal on Tuesday said that the Congress is demanding an impartial enquiry of the sort of a JPC probe into why the protestors were allowed to reach the Red Fort on R-Day. KC Venugopal also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring a law that guarantees Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers.

Speaking to news agency ANI, KC Venugopal said, "We can't trust the promise that MSP will remain. How can the country believe this? Why is the Prime Minister not coming forward to enact a law which ensures MSP for the farmers? The government is lying when it says that there is someone behind the protests. Farmers have come forward themselves and they were sitting in the protest for more than 75 days with strong conviction against the farm laws."

READ | Javadekar Slams Misreporting On R-Day Violence, Says 'spreading Rumours Not Press Freedom'

R-Day violence farmers' tractor rally

The Delhi Police had permitted farmers to take out the tractor rally on three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border, and the Ghazipur border covering 62 km, 60 km, and 46 km respectively. Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil, and Joginder Singh Ugraha were asked to coordinate with the police during the rally. Additionally, the Police mandated that a maximum of 5000 persons with 5000 tractors can participate in the Republic Day rally from noon to 5 pm. However, the rally took a violent turn after groups of farmers broke police barricades at the Delhi border to enter the national capital before the allocated time.

READ | R-DAY Violence: Notice Served On Gurdwara Functionary In UP's Pilibhit

As per visuals, some of the protesters vandalised a DTC bus and drove tractors to deliberately run over the police personnel at ITO in central Delhi. In a clear violation of the conditions laid down by the police, farmers were seen carrying sticks and riding horses. Thereafter, the anti-farm laws protesters entered the premises of the Red Fort and unfurled their own flags from its ramparts. While 394 police personnel have been injured in the violence, the Delhi Police has registered 25 FIRs against the protesters. A total of 37 farm leaders including Rakesh Tikait, Darshan Pal, Joginder Singh Ugraha, Jagjeet Singh Dalewal, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Kavita Kurnguti, Medha Patkar and Yogendra Yadav have been named in one of the FIRs.

READ | 3 More Held In Connection With Red Fort Violence On R-Day

What are the farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

READ | PM Modi Speaks On R-Day Violence: 'Nation Shocked At Insult To Tricolour'; Seeks Restraint

(With ANI inputs)