Congress Victory In Assembly Polls A 'priority', Quips Ghulam Nabi Azad Amid Crisis Within

Amid the internal rift in Congress, former Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad affirmed that the priority is to ensure the victory of his party in the upcoming Assembly polls. Elections to the Legislative Assembly of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and West Bengal will take place from March 27 to April 29 while the results will be declared on May 2. Moreover, Azad asserted that he will campaign wherever he is invited by Congress or the local candidate. These remarks assume significance as Azad has faced a lot of protests by the J&K Congress unit after he lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at a public function on February 28, the veteran leader said, "I like a lot of things about many leaders. I'm from a village and feel proud... Even our PM hails from a village and used to sell tea. We're political rivals but I appreciate that he doesn't hide his true self. Those who do, are living in a bubble". So far, the Congress high command has maintained a studious silence over the recent statements of Azad. Earlier in the day, Veerappa Moily - one of the 23 dissenting leaders affirmed faith in the leadership of Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

The victory of Congress party in the forthcoming state elections is a priority. I will be campaigning wherever I will be invited by the party or individual: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad



Dissent within Congress

In a letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi on August 23, 2020, 23 senior party leaders observed that the uncertainly over the leadership and the drift in the party have weakened Congress and demoralized the workers. The letter reportedly mentioned many suggestions such as the need for a full-time leadership available at the national and state headquarters, conducting elections at all levels including the Congress Working Committee and state level, the formation of an Independent Election Authority, and institutional leadership mechanism to guide the party's revival. Far from addressing concerns, the CWC in January stated that the election to the post of party president will be held only after the conclusion of the Assembly polls in Assam, Puducherry, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal

The cracks in the party widened after dissenting leaders such as Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Raj Babbar, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kapil Sibal, and Manish Tewari addressed a joint rally in Jammu on February 27. On this platform, concerns were raised about the weakening of the Congress party. In another sign of assertion by these leaders, Sharma publicly admonished Congress for stitching an alliance with the Indian Secular Front for the WB polls.

